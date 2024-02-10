"Unnecessary but sure to leave a burning impression!" - WWE fans react to Triple H announcement for SmackDown

The WWE Universe has reacted to an announcement for tonight's SmackDown on FOX. The company is preparing to deal with a major controversy related to WrestleMania 40.

It was announced earlier that Triple H would be on tonight's SmackDown to deal with the fallout from the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event, where Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns was confirmed for The Grandest Stage of Them All, upsetting The Rock.

"BREAKING: @TripleH will be live on #SmackDown TONIGHT to address the fallout from the #WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Conference."

WWE announcing the Chief Content Officer for SmackDown will likely increase the viewership amid the WrestleMania drama. It will be interesting to see how the numbers compare to standard weeks without The Game, but, as seen below, there are fans who say SmackDown is must-see TV now that Triple H is on the show.

Check out some of the fan reactions to WWE confirming Triple H for SmackDown to address the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff drama:

No more McMahon Family in WWE?

The world of pro wrestling was shocked last month when Vince McMahon resigned from WWE's new parent company, TKO Group Holdings, after he was accused of sexual misconduct and other allegations.

The same week McMahon left TKO and WWE, The Rock joined TKO's Board of Directors and signed a new deal with World Wrestling Entertainment for the first time in years. The new deals led to a lot of speculation after McMahon was pressured out.

Former WWE star Ryback had very interesting comments on what he thinks will happen with the new owners in the near future. Furthermore, the legendary Dutch Mantell offered insight on Story Time, where he commented on what will happen with Shane and Stephanie McMahon.

"I don't think he [Shane McMahon] will come back. And let me change my opinion of Stephanie [McMahon]. I don't think she'll go back either, because she knew about it, right? Shane knew about it. And Endeavor has said, and I don't know if it applies to them or even Triple H. But if anybody had knowledge of what was going on, there's not a place for them at TKO. And that's what you do when you have a cancer, you cut it out, but if you leave little cancers laying around, there's going to be a big cancer later on, maybe that's the reasoning," he said. [From 02:00 to 02:54]

There has been a lot of speculation on the working relationship between Triple H and The Rock, but Triple H's work seems to speak for itself as he succeeds as the Chief Content Officer.

What is your boldest prediction for the company in five years? Do you think Vince McMahon will ever have anything to do with the brand again? Sound off in the comments below!

