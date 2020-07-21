Unseen behind-the-scenes photos from the Wyatt Swamp Fight revealed

'The Horror Show at Extreme Rules' ended with the highly-anticipated Wyatt Swamp Fight. The non-title Wyatt Swamp Fight between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt was the latest cinematic offering from the WWE, which has received a mixed response in the aftermath of the show.

Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy has now revealed a few unseen behind-the-scenes photos of the Wyatt Swamp Fight. The images are from the match's tapings, and they show the location, staff, and crew that worked behind the scenes to produce the main event.

You can check out the photos from the filming of the Wyatt Swamp Fight below:

Just been sent on some behind-the-scenes photos from the Wyatt Swamp Fight at The Horror Show at #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/0RcgeFNvrA — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) July 20, 2020

Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt - Wyatt Swamp Fight - As it happened

The fight began with Wyatt seated in his rocking chair as he waited for Braun Strowman to show up. The Monster Among Men arrived only for Wyatt to vanish from his chair.

The Universal Champion then began his hunt for Wyatt, which took him on a manic trip down memory lane. A group of masked men confronted him, and while he brawled with them, he was attacked by a doppelganger of his old self. Strowman went unconscious, and when he woke up, he was chained to a chair surrounded by Wyatt and a lady in a black veil. The woman unleashed a snake that bit Strowman and sent him to a field.

The mysterious lady finally revealed herself to be Alexa Bliss. However, it was just an illusion of the former RAW Women's Champion, who tried to coax Strowman into coming back home. Strowman approached Bliss, but it was a trap as Wyatt reappeared and assaulted him with an oar.

The finish of the match had Wyatt and Strowman in the water. The match stayed true to the 'horror show' theme of the PPV as Strowman believed he'd drowned Wyatt into the water only for The Eater of Worlds to rise from the swamp and lock in the Mandible Claw. They both got submerged in the water, which turned red. The match ended with The Fiend eerily emerging from the swamp.

As reported earlier, the plan is to have Braun Strowman take on The Fiend at SummerSlam in a Universal title match. The SummerSlam showdown would be the third and final match in the trilogy, and it should ideally mark the end of the twisted feud.