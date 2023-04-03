Update on legendary WWE Superstar hospitalized in ICU during WrestleMania weekend – Reports (Exclusive)

WWE WrestleMania 39 was an immense weekend of wrestling with multiple amazing segments for everyone involved. However, one legendary WWE Superstar who was supposed to be around during WrestleMania weekend at Wrestlecon signing and meeting fans is unfortunately hospitalized in the ICU. Bushwhacker Butch, who made his way to LA, was hospitalized ahead of the event.

The star made his way to LA from New Zealand to attend the Wrestlecon event, along with a few other shows. Unfortunately, he was taken ill soon after arriving and taken to a local hospital. While the exact cause of his illness is not known at this point, there is an update about his condition now.

His legendary Hall of Fame tag team partner, Bushwhacker Luke, spoke exclusively to Mac Davis of Sportskeeda. He said that while he was excited for what was happening over the weekend at Wrestlecon, there was sad news that Butch was in the ICU. He stated that the issue was over a situation with his medication.

The WWE legend went on to ask for prayers for his partner’s well-being so that he could get out of the hospital during WrestleMania weekend in LA.

“I’m so excited, I’m waiting for the fans to come in, and pumped up. But there’s a sad part of the story. My partner Butch is in the hospital. He’s in the ICU ward in the local hospital next door over situation with his medication. He flew in from New Zealand on Wednesday. He was all good Friday morning. He was incognito. I ask for some prayers for him out there. Get him out and get him back in action right here in LA.” [00:25 - 00:54]

