"Very intrigued by this" - WWE Universe predicts what recently returned superstar is planning ahead of SmackDown

The WWE Universe is trying to figure out what a recently returned superstar is planning ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown.

This week's show will be airing live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The finals of the United States Championship Invitational will be taking place tonight between Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar. Karl Anderson is also scheduled to battle Karrion Kross in a singles match tonight.

Bobby Lashley was selected by SmackDown in this year's WWE Draft following WrestleMania 39. He disappeared from television before returning two weeks ago on SmackDown to pick up The Street Profits in a limo. He spoke with NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams during last week's edition of SmackDown.

Ahead of tonight's SmackDown, WWE on Fox's official Twitter account asked wrestling fans what they thought Bobby Lashley was planning.

Several fans said that they were hoping that The All Mighty was planning on introducing a new version of The Hurt Business on the blue brand. A few fans claimed that they had no idea what the company is planning with Lashley but they are enjoying it so far.

Harv @HarvAddy @WWEonFOX @fightbobby @MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins @Carmelo_WWE @_trickwilliams Can’t wait to see what happens today

Bobby Lashley wants a match against former WWE Superstar

Bobby Lashley recently shared that he would have loved to have a dream match against former superstar Batista.

The Animal hung up his wrestling boots after losing to Triple H at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. Batista has found success in Hollywood following his wrestling career, but The All-Mighty still would like a chance to face him.

Speaking on the Perform Podcast with Jason Wyner, Lashley revealed that he would like to get inside the squared circle with Batista for a match:

"I love where Dave is and I never try to drum up any controversy or any kind of friction. Dave is definitely somebody I would love to have a match with. It would be something that would do some huge box office numbers. Dave, since he's left WWE, his whole entire career has exploded to another level. Of course you want to bring somebody like him back. If we can, I know it would be a great match up. I never say that one person is going to win in a competition like that. I'm always betting on myself, but at the end of the day, the fans would win that," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Fans have been waiting for a Hurt Business reunion for some time now, but it hasn't come to fruition yet. Only time will tell what Bobby Lashley is planning upon his return to WWE SmackDown.

Would you like to see The Hurt Business reunite or Lashley form a new faction on WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023