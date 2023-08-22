"Very soon," "Waiting for the right time" - WWE Universe wants Bobby Lashley in a first-time-ever match against rising star

Bobby Lashley's second run with WWE has impressed fans across the globe ever since he returned to the company on RAW after WrestleMania 34. Apart from a few misses, The All-Mighty has faced several new stars, and fans want him to go up against the former 2-time NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

Earlier this year, Bobby Lashley was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown for the first time in over a decade as he made his initial debut for WWE on the blue brand. After his move, The All-Mighty had only two matches on the brand, where he competed twice the same night.

Meanwhile, Bron Breakker lost the NXT Championship and turned heel for the second time. Fans believe that Breakker is ready for the main roster after he lost the title to Carmelo Hayes, and he should face The All-Mighty after he finally leaves the developmental brand for good.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Lately, Bron Breakker has been feuding with NXT's Von Vagner on the developmental brand.

Bobby Lashley has recently aligned with former WWE Tag Team Champions

In 2020, Bobby Lashley reunited with MVP on Monday Night RAW, and the two stars created a new faction during the Pandemic Era. The Hurt Business was formed after Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander joined Lashley and Porter.

The stable was one of the highlights on Monday Night RAW as they held the RAW Tag Team and United States Championship. After Bobby Lashley became the WWE Champion, the stable eventually dissolved, and only MVP remained on The All-Mighty's side.

Meanwhile, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford were in a downward spiral for a long time on Monday Night RAW. After the annual draft, Street Profits were moved to Friday Night SmackDown.

Earlier this year, Lashley also went to Friday Night SmackDown and approached Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford of The Street Profits. Later, the three stars formed a new alliance after weeks of backstage promos and segments.

The duo attacked other teams on the brand as Lashley stood by and watched the destruction caused by The Profits. The trio doesn't have a faction name yet, but it could be revealed in the coming weeks on WWE SmackDown.

