Veteran shreds WWE for 'boring' RAW segment: "This was not a promo to be in front of the people" (Exclusive)

WWE presented another action-packed episode of RAW this week, and despite a few hits, there were seemingly also a few dull moments. Vince Russo has revealed that the promo segment featuring Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes, and Sami Zayn should never have happened in the ring.

The angle in question saw the trio discuss whether they should trust Monday Night RAW's newest member, Jey Uso. While Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn were all for giving Jey a second chance, KO admitted that he didn't fully trust the former Bloodline member yet.

Vince Russo found the exchange "boring" and felt that WWE could have instead booked the three popular stars to have their conversation backstage. Russo opened up about WWE's error on Legion of RAW, as you can view below:

"Here was another thing, bro. That in-ring with Cody and Owens and Zayn. This was so boring. Chris, this should have been done in the back. This was not a promo to be in front of the people; nothing came out of it, and it ended flatly. There was no action. This should have been done in the back, bro. This should not have been in the ring." [6:00 – 6:30]

What happened with Cody Rhodes on this week's WWE RAW?

The American Nightmare had a typically busy night on RAW as he opened the show before getting confronted by Dominik Mysterio. The first match of the evening saw Cody go over the NXT North American Champion in a quick contest.

A post-match attack from The Judgment Day on Cody Rhodes was thwarted after Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens came out to support the babyface. They went on to have a brief talk in the ring about Jey Uso before the show progressed to the next match, Ivar vs. Kofi Kingston. In case you missed it, Vince Russo even made an interesting comment about the Viking Raiders member, which you can check out here.

Cody, though, wasn't done showing up on RAW as he appeared after the main event between Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso to save the Samoan from The Judgment Day.

