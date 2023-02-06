Veteran suggests WWE Legend should stop drinking after making a bold claim about Charlotte Flair (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair believes that his daughter and SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair, is the best wrestler in the world. However, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell disagrees with the claim.

The Queen made a surprise return on WWE SmackDown in December 2023 and challenged Ronda Rousey to an impromptu title match. Charlotte dethroned the former champion easily to reclaim her throne in the women's division. She defended her gold against Sonya Deville last week on SmackDown.

This is Charlotte Flair's 14th women's championship reign in WWE, tying the record with Randy Orton and Triple H. She is two away from the top spot where Ric Flair and John Cena are tied for the record for most world championships at 16.

Ric Flair is confident that Charlotte can break his record and believes it will put her in the same bracket as tennis legend Serena Williams. Dutch Mantell spoke about the legend's claims about Charlotte Flair being the best wrestler in the world today on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleBinge. Both Mantell and host Sid Pullar disagreed with the claim. Below is their conversation on the topic:

Dutch Mantell: "Do you think Charlotte Flair is the best wrestler in the world today? Ric Flair thinks so."

Sid Pullar: "Best wrestler in the world? He [Ric Flair] said Charlotte Flair is the best wrestler in the world. No, I disagree."

Dutch Mantell: "I disagree too. I say you know you need to stop that drinking too, because I know it's his daughter, but she's not that good." [41:13 - 41:40]

You can watch the full video below:

Royal Rumble winner challenged Charlotte Flair to a title match at WWE WrestleMania 39

Rhea Ripley entered the women's Royal Rumble match at No. 1 and outlasted 29 other WWE Superstars to win the match. The Judgment Day member confirmed last week that she has decided to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania Hollywood.

Three years ago, Charlotte Flair won the Royal Rumble and challenged Rhea Ripley to a title match at WrestleMania. She dethroned Ripley as the NXT Women's Champion, and the latter now wants her revenge.

Poll : 0 votes