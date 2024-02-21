Veteran wrestler advises WWE on how to book blockbuster feud involving CM Punk

CM Punk's iconic return to WWE was cut short by an unfortunate injury he sustained in the Royal Rumble match. This was the third major injury for Punk since his return to wrestling with AEW.

While many feel that his injury record will prevent WWE from booking him in major marquee matches, Konnan has shared how the company can book him in major feuds against the likes of Roman Reigns.

The company had big plans for Punk after his return, and many felt he was set to take on Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. Any plans they might have had were forced to be canceled owing to the injury.

CM Punk got hurt during the Royal Rumble

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, veteran wrestler Konnan has shared how a major feud like CM Punk and Roman Reigns should be booked, keeping in mind the injury troubles the Chicago native has had since his return. You can read his comments and watch the clip below.

"If I had to book an injury prone wrestler, very easy, what I would do is put him in tags and three man matches until we get to the singles match. I bet if they put Punk in tags and trios, there'd be a less chance of him getting hurt for sure." (1:26-2:06)

CM Punk makes a surprise return to RAW

While his injury has meant that the former UFC fighter will not be taking part in any matches anytime soon, he has still made his presence felt across the company. He was one of the commentators with Big E during the WrestleMania press conference and also made a surprise return after RAW went off the air this week in Anaheim.

While there is no timeline for Punk's return from injury yet, it'll be interesting to see what plans the company has for him once he is fit to make his comeback. Either way, fans can't wait for him to start his second WWE run in full flow.

