VIDEO: John Cena breaks kayfabe during main event match alongside Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

John Cena made his return to WWE this past week on SmackDown and was able to help Kevin Owens to a victory over Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns.

The match was relatively short, and a video of the encounter was recently shared on social media, which showed John Cena, Jessika Carr, Kevin Owens, and The Tribal Chief all breaking kayfabe whilst waiting for the hot tag.

In the video, Cena can be seen playing with the crowd during the double down, and the official is seen telling Reigns to stay down before directing him to slowly make the tag to Sami Zayn as Cena and Kevin Owens pandered to the crowd in order to hit the tag too.

Interestingly, both stars got the hot tag at the same time, when the usual order is for the heels to get the tag and faces to then get the pop.

Roman Reigns is expected to face Kevin Owens at The Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns' three-year streak ended on SmackDown as the undisputed WWE Universe Champion was defeated via pinfall for the first time since 2019.

Reigns has lost several matches over the past few years, but this is the first time that wasn't via disqualification. Even though Reigns himself wasn't pinned, this win will likely be enough to guarantee Kevin Owens a shot at Reigns at The Royal Rumble.

Reigns sent The Bloodline to send a message to KO this week on RAW, but interestingly, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre came to his aid, and it was made clear that the stable now has many enemies in WWE.

The Usos are set to defend their Tag Team Championships against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre this week on SmackDown.

Do you think Reigns will be forced to defend his Championship against Kevin Owens at The Royal Rumble? Share your predictions in the comments section below.

