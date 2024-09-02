[VIDEO] Top WWE star trolls fans by "turning" on popular babyface after No Mercy 2024 goes off the air

WWE fans were anticipating a major heel turn at NXT No Mercy 2024 in the main event. It technically didn't happen, but the "turn" manifested itself in a hilarious way as the superstar in question trolled fans in a moment of self-awareness.

NXT No Mercy marks two events in a row where a highly-anticipated heel turn didn't happen. At WWE's Bash in Berlin 2024, Kevin Owens was expected to turn on Cody Rhodes, but he embraced The American Nightmare, and the two continued their friendship.

Similarly, in the main event of NXT No Mercy, everyone expected special guest referee Trick Williams to turn on Joe Hendry - the TNA superstar who challenged Ethan Page for the NXT Championship. The heel turn from Williams didn't happen.

Trending

However, after No Mercy went off the air, the special guest referee walked off with Joe Hendry and then literally "turned" around—trolling fans who were expecting him to become a villain.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Expand Tweet

Everyone was expecting it because it was being teased on NXT in the build-up to the match. However, it looks like Williams will be a good guy in WWE for a while going forward - and it makes sense, considering the great reactions he gets.

Pete Dunne would come out after the main event to attack Trick Williams. The two will clash on NXT this week.

Expand Tweet

It's uncertain how much longer Williams will be in NXT. He has all the tools of a top main roster superstar, and his first tease on the main roster was in late January this year. The reactions for the brief minute he was on the main roster proved that fans were aware of who he was - which is a great sign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback