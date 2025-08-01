  • home icon
  [VIDEO] Triple H does the iconic water spit at the White House

[VIDEO] Triple H does the iconic water spit at the White House

By Ishan Dubey
Published Aug 01, 2025 08:35 GMT
WWE Legend Triple H (Image via WWE.com)
WWE Legend Triple H (Image via WWE.com)

Triple H is one of the most recognised WWE Superstars of all time. He is currently heading the company's creative department. He was recently invited to the White House to join President Donald Trump for a major decision. The Game did his iconic water spit at the prestigious United States building.

The 14-time world champion is fondly remembered for his iconic entrances. One of the most widely replicated parts of his entrance is the water spit that he does while standing on the ring apron. He spits water upwards and then towards the fans who are sitting ringside during the entrance.

Triple H was recently invited to the White House by Donald Trump. Trump was supposed to sign an executive order to expand his Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. This order aimed to reinstate the Presidential Fitness test in public educational institutions.

The official X/Twitter handle of the White House shared a video of The Game doing his iconic water spit at the event.

"ARE YOU READY… TO MAKE AMERICA FIT AGAIN; WHITE HOUSE X @TRIPLEH 🔥," the caption read.
Fans loved to see the King of Kings do his iconic shtick at The White House.

Triple H praised Donald Trump's strategy

The Cerebral Assassin sat in an interview on Flagrant earlier this year. During the appearance, he praised the current United States President for the strategies he's been using. He also stated that he believes Donald Trump is a charismatic public speaker.

"I think Trump's ability as an orator, as like him or hate him the way he does it. But he's charismatic in so many ways. I think he likes getting under people's skin...Yeah it's just amazing in his genius and it worked in our business, he said. [2:00:47 - 2:01:11]
youtube-cover

The relationship between WWE and Donald Trump has seemingly remained strong with time. Another example of this is Triple H's latest invitation to the White House.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
