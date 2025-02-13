  • home icon
  • "Vile this," "Really annoyed with this" - Fans furious with Ric Flair after WWE Hall of Famer's recent cancelation update

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Feb 13, 2025 03:37 GMT
The star is not part of the show (Credit: WWE.com)
Ric Flair's latest move has angered fans with the WWE Hall of Famer. The fans made their voices heard after the recent update.

Flair was supposed to be in the upcoming FTLOW show in the UK, where he would take part in a panel and have a meet and greet with the fans in an Evening with Ric Flair. Unfortunately for everyone concerned, Flair will not attend despite being billed as the main attraction for the show.

For the Love of Wrestling announced that Lex Luger would replace the star and that Flair would appear at their March show.

"FTLOW UPDATE Unfortunately for reasons out of everyones control Ric Flair is now unable to attend this event. He has however confirmed that he can attend our Horror, Rock & Wrestle Fest event on March 22/23."

However, fans were unhappy with this update and expressed their feelings. They called out the star, and some even insulted him. Others criticized him for charging as much as he had planned for pictures.

Some fans discussed the last-minute nature of the cancellation and how they had booked tickets and hotel rooms only with Flair in mind.

The fans were less than happy (Credit: X.com)
Flair has yet to address the situation himself at this time.

Edited by Angana Roy
