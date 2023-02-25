"A bad decision" - WWE Universe questions Triple H's booking decision involving former World Champion on SmackDown

Triple H has been at the helm of the WWE creative department for a substantial amount of time now. While a lot of what he's done has been praised, some of his booking decisions have been heavily criticized by fans on social media.This was the case on Friday night when former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston defeated LA Knight.

LA Knight was cutting a promo on SmackDown when the New Day interrupted him. After a verbal back and forth, a match was set between the former Million Dollar Champion and Kofi Kingston.

Xavier Woods was at ringside and ended up being the difference maker. The host of UpUpDownDown stunned Knight with his trademark trombone, allowing his New Day teammate to pick up the win.

After losing to Bray Wyatt at Royal Rumble 2023, LA Knight has been a bit lost in the shuffle. Having him lose on SmackDown to Kofi Kingston was a questionable choice, especially on the Road to WrestleMania. Fans made their opinions known on Twitter.

Mike Forbes @MikeForbes101 @Fightful Kofi is at the point where he can eat losses and always be over. Completely disagree with him winning. @Fightful Kofi is at the point where he can eat losses and always be over. Completely disagree with him winning.

AP 𖤐 @augie_perez @Fightful i don’t get why they have him lose. he’s obviously getting over with the fans @Fightful i don’t get why they have him lose. he’s obviously getting over with the fans

Adam Goswick @thegoz85 @Fightful LA Knight is doing great work, but he needs some wins to go with it. That was a lost opportunity to get him kick-started going into Wrestlemania. @Fightful LA Knight is doing great work, but he needs some wins to go with it. That was a lost opportunity to get him kick-started going into Wrestlemania.

kieranhammond @kieranhammond1 @Fightful Not a fan of LA Knight losing, but the match was ok 🙂 @Fightful Not a fan of LA Knight losing, but the match was ok 🙂

Jeb Bates @Jeb8or @Fightful Who on earth thought kofi needed the win more than knight here… bad writing. I think knight winning by cheap shot when ref doesnt see it or something wouldve been much better @Fightful Who on earth thought kofi needed the win more than knight here… bad writing. I think knight winning by cheap shot when ref doesnt see it or something wouldve been much better

EVAA @EVAA4LIFE @Fightful I’m surprised LA KNIGHT lost. He needed that win way more than KOFI. #smackdown @Fightful I’m surprised LA KNIGHT lost. He needed that win way more than KOFI. #smackdown

Triple H was accused of displaying favoritism towards WWE stars

Triple H was the head booker in NXT prior to taking over the main roster duties from Vince McMahon.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently stated that the Game has his favorites who are given television time despite not getting over with the fans.

"I am going to tell what the problem is in a nutshell and this has led into bigger problems. Bro, you can back me up because we have Road Dogg on the show, and he said something one week. Here's the problem. All these wrestlers that come up with NXT, two things happen, bro. Shawn Michaels, whoever is down there, and Triple H fall in love with these people. They fall in love with the Graganos, they fall in love with Candice LeRae, they fall in love with Bayley, and they fall in love with these people. Then bro, there is this ego part of it where I trained this person for five years, and now we are going to put this person on the main stage." [37:00 - 38:10]

Triple H has brought back numerous stars who were released by the previous regime. Some of those include Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, Dexter Lumis, Bray Wyatt, and Karrion Kross. It remains to be seen how successful their returns end up being.

