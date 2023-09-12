"Vince is basically fixing Triple H's mistake" - WWE Universe reacts to 7-time champion possibly winning major singles title in nearly two years

Triple H has been having a successful run as WWE's Chief Content Officer ever since Vince McMahon retired and later returned to the company. Fans reacted to a recent report that claims that Becky Lynch could possibly become the next NXT Women's Champion after defeating Tiffany Stratton.

Last weekend, Tiffany Stratton appeared on WWE's main roster and teased a feud with Becky Lynch following her victory against Trish Stratus at Payback 2023. Later, The Man sent a message to the champion, and the two are now booked to face each other on the upcoming episode of the former black-and-gold brand for the NXT Women's Championship.

According to a report from WOR, Becky Lynch will either win the NXT Women's Championship from Tiffany Stratton, or the match will end in a disqualification. The WWE Universe reacted to the recent report, and many strongly believe that The Man needs to end the night as a Grand Slam Champion.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Some fans believe that it will be Vince McMahon's decision to possibly make Becky Lynch the next NXT Women's Champion, as another report claimed that McMahon made several last-minute changes to Monday Night RAW, and the same could happen with the developmental brand.

The Man won her last singles title in 2021 when she won the SmackDown Women's Championship from Bianca Belair.

Becky Lynch never won a title on WWE NXT under Triple H's creative leadership

In 2014, Becky Lynch made her first televised appearance for WWE and worked on the developmental brand under Triple H's creative leadership. Later, she became a part of The Four Horsewomen alongside Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and Bayley.

The group put the women's division on notice and became one of the most popular acts from the developmental brand during the black-and-gold era. Unfortunately, Lynch was the only member of the stable to have never won the NXT Women's Championship on the brand.

Charlotte Flair had a second run with the brand when she won the Royal Rumble match in 2020 and captured her second NXT Women's Championship. Meanwhile, Sasha Banks and Bayley also went for a short run and feuded against IYO SKY during the Pandemic Era.

Becky Lynch was never booked to win the title under Triple H's creative leadership, and it all could change on the upcoming episode of NXT when The Man faces Tiffany Stratton for the prestigious title. It will be interesting to see who walks out of the show with the title.

