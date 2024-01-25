"Vince would do better than this" - WWE Universe unhappy with Triple H's reported plans for Seth Rollins

Triple H has done a tremendous job since he took over the creative duties in WWE. However, fans have not approved of everything The Game has booked. They were not too pleased when it was reported that Gunther would win the Royal Rumble and face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania.

The Monday Night Messiah is the current World Heavyweight Champion and has been since defeating AJ Styles at Night of Champions in May last year. He has been a workhorse champion, with his last four singles matches on television being title defenses against the likes of Jinder Mahal, Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre, and Sami Zayn.

The former Shield member has been at odds with CM Punk ever since the Chicago native made his return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames. While it appeared that Seth Rollins vs CM Punk was the plan heading into WrestleMania 40, recent reports have suggested that may not happen.

It was reported that Gunther is the favorite to win the Royal Rumble, and he will go on to dethrone The Architect at The Showcase of the Immortals. Fans were not entirely pleased with these plans.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins provided an update on his in-ring return to WWE

Seth Rollins suffered an injury on WWE RAW when he defended his title against Jinder Mahal. On the most recent edition of the Monday Night Show, he provided an update on his possible return.

In an interview with ESPN MMA, the former WWE Universal Champion opened up further on his medical status.

"Dodged a bullet the ACL is intact, the MCL will heal with time, I’m hoping to be back at full strength in around a month, [that’s] my kinda timeline. We’re gonna take it day-to-day, I’d like to be back in a month, I don’t wanna walk into WrestleMania & that be my first match in 2/3 months, that’s not gonna be good for me. I want to be able to get back in there, test the wheels & make sure we’re in a good place so we’ll see how it goes. I’m happy we dodged a bullet & wasn’t anything too serious that was gonna put me on the shelf for 6-9 months," he said.

Gunther walked out on RAW to make it clear that he intended to win the Royal Rumble and win the World Heavyweight Championship.

Could the Ring General become a double champion at The Grandest Stage of them All? Let us know in the comments section below.