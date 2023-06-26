"Vince came in caused hell", "This is a bad idea" - Fans rage over potentially big change headed to WWE again

Wrestling fans have lost their temper following rumors that WWE's developmental brand NXT is getting pushed even stronger in the coming months.

Reportedly, all three brands, RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, will have their shot at the 2023 Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

Usually, RAW and SmackDown Superstars go head-to-head against each other in a singles or team match as the event theme is to decide brand supremacy. Major world champions from the red and blue brands also clash at Survivor Series to gain points for their divisions.

However, in 2019, WWE's development brand NXT and sister brand NXT UK also appeared for the first and only time during Survivor Series. In the first match, Team NXT defeated Team SmackDown.

In the main event, Shayna Baszler beat then SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch in a non-title triple threat match. NXT won four of the seven Interbrand matchups, SmackDown won two, and RAW won one on the pre-show.

According to the reports by BWE, it appears that after four years, the developmental brand will once again show up during the 2023 Survivor Series.

WWE fans left no stone unturned to share their furious reaction to the sudden plans of all three brands being on the Inter-promotional matches for brand supremacy.

Check out the fan reactions below:

A fan claimed Vince McMahon influenced the following decision since he has been behind many creative decisions on recent RAW and SmackDown.

Another fan shared that it would be a "bad idea" because NXT stars should get a main roster push instead of Survivor Series.

Marquee Mark McMahon @MarqMcMahon @Bub3m16 No disrespect at all to the NXT squad but this is a bad idea. They should focus more on the new NXT wrestlers they just called up to the main roster. Pretty Deadly is getting a huge push. We need to see more like that with Katana Chance, Kayden Carter & Grayson Waller @Bub3m16 No disrespect at all to the NXT squad but this is a bad idea. They should focus more on the new NXT wrestlers they just called up to the main roster. Pretty Deadly is getting a huge push. We need to see more like that with Katana Chance, Kayden Carter & Grayson Waller

A user claimed they would prefer to watch WarGames instead of 3 divisions coming together.

A WWE fan called the three brands' Inter-promotional event idea as "cringe."

Other wrestling fans would love to see major stars and top champions from NXT, SmackDown, and RAW in one ring.

WWE reportedly preparing a major match for Carmelo Hayes' main roster debut

The latest report suggests that the Stamford-based company intends to make Hayes' Monday Night RAW appearance with a major match against a main-event top-tier competitor.

At Stand & Deliver 2023, Carmelo Hayes performed the unimaginable and terminated Bron Breakker's reign as NXT Champion. The organization highly regards Hayes, and it appears he will make his main roster debut sooner than expected.

As per a report from BWE, the current NXT Champion will debut against a main-event level talent on Monday Night RAW.

"Potential of Melo debut match at Raw v big ME Talent," reported BWE. (H/T RSN)

It remains to be seen who would be the potential top WWE Superstar to face Carmelo Hayes during his main roster debut in the coming days.

Who do you think will challenge Hayes during his main roster appearance? Sound off in the comments section below.

