"Vince created a star" - WWE Universe criticizes major star's booking under Triple H's regime

Triple H changed the landscape of WWE when he became the company's Chief Content Officer after Vince McMahon's departure. However, fans feel that The Game has done a terrible job of booking the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion, Bianca Belair.

In 2022, Belair ended her massive feud with Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 by defeating her to win the RAW Women's Championship. Fans enjoyed The EST's run as champion as she feuded with Big Time Becks for months before the arrival of the new regime.

Last month, Belair dropped the title after 420 days to Asuka at Night of Champions 2023. Konnan recently commented on the former champion's booking, and the fans didn't take it lightly. Moreover, fans criticized her run under Triple H's regime and drew comparisons.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Gojo Stan @gojomylife @Bub3m16 Bro Vince F'N cooked Bianca like a megastar and did soooo much. Hunter ruined her momentum by making her fight NXT favs for almost 6 mnths @Bub3m16 Bro Vince F'N cooked Bianca like a megastar and did soooo much. Hunter ruined her momentum by making her fight NXT favs for almost 6 mnths

Isaac Gudiño @IsaacRGudino @Bub3m16 Yes, she produces fantastic matches with practically everyone but the inability to give her(and the entire women’s roster) concrete storylines to pair with ruined her reign. Vince and HHH alike failed her. @Bub3m16 Yes, she produces fantastic matches with practically everyone but the inability to give her(and the entire women’s roster) concrete storylines to pair with ruined her reign. Vince and HHH alike failed her.

no one @justheretobro17 @Bub3m16 Only since the HHH era, she was booked fine before that @Bub3m16 Only since the HHH era, she was booked fine before that

House Of Navy ⚓️ @Houseofblerd @Bub3m16 Agree cause after Becky and Bayley, she really didn’t have an interesting storyline with other women. Alexa, Carmella, even Auska. They fumbled her storyline wise @Bub3m16 Agree cause after Becky and Bayley, she really didn’t have an interesting storyline with other women. Alexa, Carmella, even Auska. They fumbled her storyline wise

Yuri Van Goat @Jommulus @Bub3m16 lol she’s undefeated at wrestlemania, she’s beaten 3/4 horsewomen, and most likely will beat Charlotte at next year mania where they main event deservedly. I think he’s reaching. Vince created a star in Bianca @Bub3m16 lol she’s undefeated at wrestlemania, she’s beaten 3/4 horsewomen, and most likely will beat Charlotte at next year mania where they main event deservedly. I think he’s reaching. Vince created a star in Bianca

💥5/11 My Day💥 @God91In @Bub3m16 Yea I have to agree her storylines been kinda stale since she faced Becky at Mania @Bub3m16 Yea I have to agree her storylines been kinda stale since she faced Becky at Mania

Fans have wholeheartedly supported The EST's move to the main roster and her initial run. However, the WWE Universe feels she has been booked much differently under Triple H's regime over the past year. It will be interesting to see how The Game books Belair after she lost her title in Saudi Arabia.

What has Bianca Belair done in WWE under Triple H's new regime?

After the arrival of Triple H's new regime, The Cerebral Assassin immediately brought Damage CTRL to Monday Night RAW to feud with Bianca Belair after she ended her rivalry with Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam 2022. Unfortunately, the stable was not able to dominate the women's division.

The heel faction ended up losing more matches than they won against The EST on the red brand. Apart from Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky's two successful runs as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Bayley failed on numerous occasions to beat Bianca Belair for the title.

By the end of the year, she feuded with Alexa Bliss on Monday Night RAW for the title. However, fans were confused by Bliss' sudden character change ahead of their title match. In the end, Belair went on to beat Little Miss Bliss at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

Fans were expecting a returning Asuka to end Bianca Belair's second title run on the main roster. However, The Game booked The EST to go over The Empress of Tomorrow at WrestleMania 39. After only two months, the title reign was ended by Asuka in a rematch in Saudi Arabia.

What are your thoughts on Triple H's booking for Bianca Belair under his regime? Sound off in the comment section below.

