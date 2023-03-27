"Vince would have fired her"- 33-year-old star faces backlash on social media after embarrassing botch on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans wrestled her first match in over a month on this week's SmackDown. However, a particular spot in the bout did not go as planned, which resulted in a major backlash online.

The former Marine teamed up with Xia Li to take on Shotzi and Natalya in a tag team match with a chance to qualify for the Fatal Four-Way competition at WrestleMania on the line. The bout lasted under four minutes as Nattie locked Li in a sharpshooter to pick up the victory for her team.

During the match, Lacey Evans and Xia Li were involved in an embarrassing botch as the former dragged Shotzi to her corner but forgot to tag out and exited the ring. Lacey later realized the mistake and tagged Li while being on the outside.

Wrestling fans were quick to notice the botch as the clip made the rounds online. Embedded below are a few of the many fans' reactions:

SoDuTw @SoDuTw Social media is always on Lacey Evan's case.



But *nothing* on her returning to TV and forgetting to tag out?



Not an expressed botchy botch I just laughed. Social media is always on Lacey Evan's case.But *nothing* on her returning to TV and forgetting to tag out? Not an expressed botchy botch I just laughed. https://t.co/xsb5bCAiNB

Blu @BluThundrBmb @SoDuTw i had zoned out of smackdown so hard for that match, impossible to pay attention to such a useless match. @SoDuTw i had zoned out of smackdown so hard for that match, impossible to pay attention to such a useless match.

DemocraticCitizen @TranquiloFella



I’d say WWE not committing with a Lacey character longer than 3+ months is a far bigger issue.



Thankfully, they stopped with the video packages (since she actually WRESTLES now), and they’re keeping her as a heel now @SoDuTw Meh, I didn’t even notice tbhI’d say WWE not committing with a Lacey character longer than 3+ months is a far bigger issue.Thankfully, they stopped with the video packages (since she actually WRESTLES now), and they’re keeping her as a heel now @SoDuTw Meh, I didn’t even notice tbhI’d say WWE not committing with a Lacey character longer than 3+ months is a far bigger issue.Thankfully, they stopped with the video packages (since she actually WRESTLES now), and they’re keeping her as a heel now

cody capone @codycapone5 @SoDuTw She probably assumed her back was slapped for the tag poor Lacey @SoDuTw She probably assumed her back was slapped for the tag poor Lacey😂

bigstace6 @bigstace61 @SoDuTw Lol the women's division under the nose has been crazy @SoDuTw Lol the women's division under the nose has been crazy

KingOfTheNorth @Kng0fTheN0rth

Forgetting you need to tag in a professional wrestling tag team match is kind of inexcusable. Mr.Rugged/‏‏(تاو @theeonlytau @Kng0fTheN0rth Easy mistake to make, she's not terrible in the ring if we're genuinely being honest, she's average. She just sucks as a human being and has terrible creative and booking so it exaggerates everything @Kng0fTheN0rth Easy mistake to make, she's not terrible in the ring if we're genuinely being honest, she's average. She just sucks as a human being and has terrible creative and booking so it exaggerates everything Lacey Evans made her debut in 2014 after being developed in the WWE Performance Center.Forgetting you need to tag in a professional wrestling tag team match is kind of inexcusable. twitter.com/theeonlytau/st… Lacey Evans made her debut in 2014 after being developed in the WWE Performance Center.Forgetting you need to tag in a professional wrestling tag team match is kind of inexcusable. twitter.com/theeonlytau/st…

KingOfTheNorth @Kng0fTheN0rth SoDuTw @SoDuTw Social media is always on Lacey Evan's case.



But *nothing* on her returning to TV and forgetting to tag out?



Not an expressed botchy botch I just laughed. Social media is always on Lacey Evan's case.But *nothing* on her returning to TV and forgetting to tag out? Not an expressed botchy botch I just laughed. https://t.co/xsb5bCAiNB This match was 4 minutes and this shit happened. How? twitter.com/SoDuTw/status/… This match was 4 minutes and this shit happened. How? twitter.com/SoDuTw/status/…

In case you missed it, you can check out the complete SmackDown results and highlights by clicking here.

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans has been involved in multiple controversies in the past

Lacey Evans has been a part of WWE for nearly seven years. However, the former Marine has not had much success inside the squared circle. Since making her main roster debut in 2018, Evans has been involved in very few notable feuds.

The 33-year-old star was scheduled to face Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at Elimination Chamber 2021, but the match was canceled due to her pregnancy.

She returned from maternity leave in April 2022. Since then, the Lady of WWE has undergone multiple character changes and even switched brands on a couple of occasions.

While she may not have featured much inside the squared circle, Lacey Evans has been in the headlines due to her controversial beliefs. The SmackDown star received backlash for her stance on ADD and Autism as she shared a clip featuring two men casting doubt on diagnosis numbers.

Evans also caused a huge uproar online after resharing a picture on her Instagram story that had controversial views on how to tackle depression and anxiety.

Poll : 0 votes