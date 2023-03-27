"Vince would have fired her"- 33-year-old star faces backlash on social media after embarrassing botch on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans wrestled her first match in over a month on this week's SmackDown. However, a particular spot in the bout did not go as planned, which resulted in a major backlash online.
The former Marine teamed up with Xia Li to take on Shotzi and Natalya in a tag team match with a chance to qualify for the Fatal Four-Way competition at WrestleMania on the line. The bout lasted under four minutes as Nattie locked Li in a sharpshooter to pick up the victory for her team.
During the match, Lacey Evans and Xia Li were involved in an embarrassing botch as the former dragged Shotzi to her corner but forgot to tag out and exited the ring. Lacey later realized the mistake and tagged Li while being on the outside.
Wrestling fans were quick to notice the botch as the clip made the rounds online. Embedded below are a few of the many fans' reactions:
In case you missed it, you can check out the complete SmackDown results and highlights by clicking here.
WWE Superstar Lacey Evans has been involved in multiple controversies in the past
Lacey Evans has been a part of WWE for nearly seven years. However, the former Marine has not had much success inside the squared circle. Since making her main roster debut in 2018, Evans has been involved in very few notable feuds.
The 33-year-old star was scheduled to face Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at Elimination Chamber 2021, but the match was canceled due to her pregnancy.
She returned from maternity leave in April 2022. Since then, the Lady of WWE has undergone multiple character changes and even switched brands on a couple of occasions.
While she may not have featured much inside the squared circle, Lacey Evans has been in the headlines due to her controversial beliefs. The SmackDown star received backlash for her stance on ADD and Autism as she shared a clip featuring two men casting doubt on diagnosis numbers.
Evans also caused a huge uproar online after resharing a picture on her Instagram story that had controversial views on how to tackle depression and anxiety.