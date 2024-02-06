"Vince fired them for a reason" - Fans mock Triple H's booking of former WWE champions who were re-hired by him

Triple H's handling of the WWE creative since taking over from Vince McMahon has been appreciated by fans and critics alike. However, the Game's use of The OC has left fans in wonder.

The OC, consisting of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, debuted for the Stamford-based company in April 2016 as The Club. They won the RAW Tag Team Championship twice before they were released from the company in April 2020 due to the Covid-19 budget cuts.

Following Vince McMahon's first retirement in 2022, Triple H went on a hiring spree wherein he re-hired a number of wrestlers who were released under the previous regime. This list included Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. They showed on the October 10, 2022, episode of RAW when they helped AJ Styles by attacking the Judgment Day.

In recent months, the former IWGP Tag Team Championship holders have not been seen on TV. Their last match was at a WWE live event in December, and their last televised match came in August 2023 when they lost to the Street Profits on SmackDown.

Fans on social media mocked the OC for having an easy job and made fun of Triple H's use of the tag team.

Triple H's close friend Shawn Michaels praised a young WWE star

Wrestling legend Brian Pillman's son Brian Pillman Jr, aka Lexis King, joined WWE in 2023, shortly after his run with AEW came to an end.

In a recent interview, NXT head booker Shawn Michaels praised the 30-year-old star for his hard work since signing for the global wrestling juggernaut:

“As you mentioned, tossing him in the deep end, and we’ve been doing that since day one. Look, I’ll say this, I think he’s been doing a great job. I think he understands he’s gotten tossed in. He’s been doing everything he can, he’s been working well with us. He asks a lot of questions, he’s a hungry kid and he’s somebody that’s adapted and adjusted to the structure that we have in NXT in a real positive way. I think he’s somebody that will be a prime example of what NXT can do for you because he’s somebody that did need that structure." (h/t: Fightful)

Lexis King defeated Ridge Holland on a recent episode of WWE NXT, and what lies ahead for the former Varsity Blonds member remains to be seen.

