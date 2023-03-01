"Vince liked him," "RIP my man" - WWE Universe believes Triple H hates 35-year-old superstar

Triple H is currently focused on pushing new stars to become the face of the company as several NXT superstars got a chance to shine on the main roster. However, fans are convinced that Hunter hates Elias, who has been booked poorly on WWE RAW.
Last year, Elias returned under Triple H's new regime and began working on the red brand. He was set to form a tag team with Matt Riddle before The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa took care of Riddle. He later lost to Sikoa in a singles match and has lost several matches on the red brand.
Over the past two weeks, Elias has jobbed out to Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW. After their last encounter, fans are under the impression that Hunter hates Ezekiel's older brother as he has been used as an enhancement talent for a while now on the red brand.
Check out some of the reactions:
Fans also believe that Triple H has not been a fan of Elias' work since his days on the Black and Gold brand. It will be interesting to see what he does on the red brand in the near future.
Elias and Rick Boogs could be forming a tag team under Triple H's regime on WWE RAW
In 2017, Elias made his way to the main roster after he lost a match on the developmental brand which made him leave NXT for the main roster. Initially, fans were quite hot for the star.
He received several opportunities under the old regime where he worked with the likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Vince McMahon, and Shane McMahon on the main roster.
Elias lost several matches upon returning to the company under Triple H's new regime. However, it looks like he could be forming a brand new tag team with Rick Boogs on WWE RAW, who recently returned to the company.
Over the past few weeks, Boogs has been taking notes as Elias is out competing in the ring. It is highly likely that the two could become a proper tag team after WrestleMania 39.
What are your thoughts on the new regime? Sound off in the comment section below.
Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here