"Vince liked him," "RIP my man" - WWE Universe believes Triple H hates 35-year-old superstar

Triple H is currently focused on pushing new stars to become the face of the company as several NXT superstars got a chance to shine on the main roster. However, fans are convinced that Hunter hates Elias, who has been booked poorly on WWE RAW.

Last year, Elias returned under Triple H's new regime and began working on the red brand. He was set to form a tag team with Matt Riddle before The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa took care of Riddle. He later lost to Sikoa in a singles match and has lost several matches on the red brand.

Over the past two weeks, Elias has jobbed out to Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW. After their last encounter, fans are under the impression that Hunter hates Ezekiel's older brother as he has been used as an enhancement talent for a while now on the red brand.

Check out some of the reactions:

Dominik Rizzterio @KevinOwensStan

#WWERaw I need to know why Triple H hates Elias. I need to know why Triple H hates Elias. #WWERaw

Nova (BigJ) @Nova_nobody13x idk who he pissed off backstage but it shows......Lashley wins dat quickly #RAW Might as well send Elias to NXT again cuz he absolute shit on main rosteridk who he pissed off backstage but it shows......Lashley wins dat quickly Might as well send Elias to NXT again cuz he absolute shit on main roster😭😭😅idk who he pissed off backstage but it shows......Lashley wins dat quickly 👌 #RAW

Anaïs 🍍 @mrsfrenchie_ #WWERAW Elias v Lashley omg rip my man Elias v Lashley omg rip my man 😭 #WWERAW

Combattalk @Combattalk2 Remember when Elias had all of Raw buzzing over him. Pepperidge Farm remembers #WWERaw Remember when Elias had all of Raw buzzing over him. Pepperidge Farm remembers #WWERaw

Troy2Slick @Troy2Slick @WWE @IAmEliasWWE @itsBayleyWWE I’m not the biggest fan of Elias, but how he’s being booked under Triple H is simply slapstick comedy bad. He should be a heel, but now he’s nothing more than enhancement talent. @WWE @IAmEliasWWE @itsBayleyWWE I’m not the biggest fan of Elias, but how he’s being booked under Triple H is simply slapstick comedy bad. He should be a heel, but now he’s nothing more than enhancement talent.

Abhishek Pathak @gamehhhover #WWERaw

No doubt in my mind that Triple H hates Elias. No doubt in my mind that Triple H hates Elias. #WWERawNo doubt in my mind that Triple H hates Elias.

Hammslice @mrlovelaughter 🤣 ! / \ @btsportwwe This match Bobby Lashley vs Elias. The match could've gone better. Did Elias not feel well prior to preparing or this match ? Because it ended way too soon. Has Lashley looking like " I showed up to RAW for THIS action tonight vs Elias"?! / @btsportwwe This match Bobby Lashley vs Elias. The match could've gone better. Did Elias not feel well prior to preparing or this match ? Because it ended way too soon. Has Lashley looking like " I showed up to RAW for THIS action tonight vs Elias"? 😂😆🤣😄! /☝️😎\

Ahmad Muhammad @AhmadMuhammad97 Poor Elias. Got the upper hand in the beginning, only to end up on the receiving end of the Hurt Lock. So it'll be Bobby Lashley vs Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania. Curious as to how the build for this feud is going to be. #WWERaw Poor Elias. Got the upper hand in the beginning, only to end up on the receiving end of the Hurt Lock. So it'll be Bobby Lashley vs Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania. Curious as to how the build for this feud is going to be. #WWERaw

Fans also believe that Triple H has not been a fan of Elias' work since his days on the Black and Gold brand. It will be interesting to see what he does on the red brand in the near future.

Elias and Rick Boogs could be forming a tag team under Triple H's regime on WWE RAW

In 2017, Elias made his way to the main roster after he lost a match on the developmental brand which made him leave NXT for the main roster. Initially, fans were quite hot for the star.

He received several opportunities under the old regime where he worked with the likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Vince McMahon, and Shane McMahon on the main roster.

Elias lost several matches upon returning to the company under Triple H's new regime. However, it looks like he could be forming a brand new tag team with Rick Boogs on WWE RAW, who recently returned to the company.

Over the past few weeks, Boogs has been taking notes as Elias is out competing in the ring. It is highly likely that the two could become a proper tag team after WrestleMania 39.

What are your thoughts on the new regime? Sound off in the comment section below.

