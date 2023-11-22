"Vince McMahon failed to create a megastar," "I smell Royal Rumble winner" - WWE Universe is loving 3-time champion's current run

Vince McMahon's creative choices as WWE's Chairman have generally received a negative response during his final years in the promotion as a head booker. However, fans are loving the three-time champion's current run with the company under the new regime.

Earlier this year, the women's division on Monday Night RAW received an unexpected guest when Nia Jax returned to the company under the new WWE regime. She instantly went after the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez on the brand.

The Irresistible Force has been booked differently under her second run in the new regime, and fans are loving it.

Apart from a terrible promo on Monday Night RAW before WWE Crown Jewel 2023, fans believe that the management is pushing her much better than their expectation, and she could achieve more during her second run with the company.

Nia Jax is yet to take her first-ever singles loss in the promotion following her return to the company. The management is booking her strong for a showdown with Rhea Ripley for the title in the near future on the red brand.

What has Nia Jax done in WWE under Vince McMahon's creative leadership?

In 2016, Nia Jax received her main roster call-up alongside Finn Balor, Carmella, Chad Gable, and Jason Jordan. The likes of Enzo & Cass, and Bayley also joined the red brand before the annual WWE Draft. She became the Irresistible Force on the brand and won several enhancement matches.

Vince McMahon took his time to book Nia Jax on the main roster as a monster heel. However, the storyline choices have often fallen flat during execution as fans never connected with Jax as a face. She defeated Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 34.

However, the reign was completely overshadowed by Ronda Rousey's arrival and Nia Jax's poor run as a sympathetic baby face. In the end, she dropped the title back to Alexa Bliss before turning into one of the biggest heels when she accidentally broke Becky Lynch's nose during an invasion angle.

Unfortunately, Vince McMahon failed to capitalize on the heat she received as a heel. Eventually, she teamed up with Shayna Baszler and won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships before getting released by Vince McMahon's old regime. It will be interesting to see what the new regime does with Nia Jax on Monday Night RAW.

Do you want to see Nia Jax as the next Women's World Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

