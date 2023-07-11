"Vince McMahon happened" - Fans go wild over WWE possibly scrapping the reunion of popular stable

The WWE Universe has often called out Vince McMahon when the company failed to see what the audience wanted from the product. Recently, fans reacted to the company scrapping the idea of a reunion for The Hurt Business on Monday Night RAW after McMahon returned to power.

Earlier this year, WWE teased a reunion for The Hurt Business and wanted to reform the stable with new members. Omos also came out and assisted Bobby Lashley on an episode of Monday Night RAW alongside MVP to solidify these plans along with MVP.

However, the storyline was dropped in an instant, and Bobby Lashley went on a hiatus after the company scrapped his match with Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39. The WWE Universe believes that Triple H wanted to bring the band back together, but Vince McMahon was against the idea.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Meanwhile, Omos went on to face Brock Lesnar and lost at WrestleMania. There were rumors regarding a second Hurt Business run after WrestleMania, but it is highly likely that Vince McMahon's return was the main reason behind the company scrapping these plans.

Vince McMahon was reportedly on WWE SmackDown

Earlier this year, Vince McMahon returned to WWE as the new Executive Chairman of the company's board. Later, he broke the news of the deal with Endeavor Group during WrestleMania 39 weekend.

The weekly shows are still booked by Triple H. However, it has been reported that Vince McMahon often makes changes to the shows remotely upon returning to the company after the new deal.

Last week, the company held a special edition of Friday Night SmackDown from Madison Square Garden. According to PWInsider, the 77-year-old was present for the show in The Garden as he always appears for the event in a particular location.

The show was dominated by The Bloodline, as almost 40% of the two-hour show revolved around the faction's storyline from the opening to the closing act. It will be interesting to see what other changes will be made by McMahon in the near future.

