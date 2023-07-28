"Vince McMahon proven right"- Fans go wild as veteran urges WWE to get rid of top name after lackluster return

A lot of stars Vince McMahon laid off during his time as the head of the WWE's creative department have ultimately been brought back by Triple H. However, several of the recently rehired stars have failed to hit the ground running.

This includes Bray Wyatt, whose return to the Stamford-based promotion has been lackluster, to say the least. The Eater of Worlds has wrestled in just one televised match since re-signing last year and has been absent from TV programming for over five months. His storyline involving Uncle Howdy was not very well-received, with each segment leaving fans with more questions than answers.

Recently, wrestling veteran Konnan shared his thoughts on Bray Wyatt, noting that while he is a big fan of the former Universal Champion, the latter is just not worth the money and hassle due to plentitude of reasons.

. @Bub3m16



“Big Bray Wyatt fan but he’s too much trouble, he’s got mental health issues, his matches aren’t good & as creative as he is, three million dollars for what he’s doing? Yeah, get rid of him.” (@K100Konnan). Former WCW legend, Konnan, believes WWE should get rid of Bray Wyatt:“Big Bray Wyatt fan but he’s too much trouble, he’s got mental health issues, his matches aren’t good & as creative as he is, three million dollars for what he’s doing? Yeah, get rid of him.” (@K100Konnan). pic.twitter.com/Twrg1pdfgZ

The news spread like wildfire in the internet wrestling community, with many sharing their thoughts on Twitter.

Fans' reactions to Konnan's comments about Bray Wyatt

Disco Inferno also believes Bray Wyatt is too much to handle for WWE

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE with a lot of hype behind him. However, the former Universal Champion has failed to make an impact, with his storyline with Uncle Howdy and LA Knight not generating much buzz. The Eater of Worlds has been absent for a while now due to undisclosed health issues and there is no confirmation on when he could return.

Disco Inferno also talked about the situation during a recent episode of Keepin' It 100. The veteran stated that he feels Bray Wyatt is "trouble for WWE" and could end up getting fired again.

"I was a Bray Wyatt defender for so long but it just seems like trouble for WWE. He's too much to handle, bro. I mean, a guy like this is nothing but problems for them because of his issues and stuff. So, you know, are they gonna fire him? They might. But I don't know if they can. I don't know what the deal is there, so..."

WYATT 6 @Windham6

Believe in me.

#IFoundIt I’m tired of watching. Tired of hearing irrelevant clowns speculate how I’ll be perceived. Tired of hearing about my greed, my desire questioned. Wherever and whenever I decide to return, I’ll remind everyone why they know my name. Again. And again.Believe in me.

It was recently reported that Bray Wyatt could return at SummerSlam after one of the three main events. However, these are mere rumors and there is no concrete report on the subject yet.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023