Vince McMahon pulled 54-year-old star into his office after fans called him 'boring'

A veteran has revealed Vince McMahon's reaction to him receiving 'boring' chants on WWE shows and live events.

During the Ruthless Aggression Era, Lance Storm was a mainstay on WWE RAW. At one point, Stone Cold Steve Austin targeted him and began burying him on-air by calling him 'boring.' This led to the crowd joining in and showering Storm with chants of 'boring' whenever he came out.

On the latest edition of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Lance Storm revealed that Vince McMahon once pulled him into his office to talk about the reactions he was receiving. Here's what Vince said, as per Storm:

"Vince pulled me into the office with, 'Well, you know, it's... we're trying to get more crowd interaction.' He's like, 'Everybody chants 'you suck' at Kurt, no one thinks he actually sucks. It's just something for them to say. We want to see this as that.' Yeah, okay... and after that first one with the pillow with Steve, I went to Vince, and I was like, 'Can we make it a shut up and wrestle gimmick where it's like, 'Dude, get off the god*amn microphone, you're boring as sh**, just go out and wrestle, it's what you're good at.' 'Sure,'" Storm said.

The 54-year-old recalled how his plan eventually started working on live house shows:

"And it started working on house shows because I'd go to the ring and grab a microphone and start explaining how I'm not boring. I even started reading the definition of boring from the dictionary to explain how it doesn't apply to me at all which is boring as sh**." [0:28-1:08]

Vince McMahon is no longer a part of WWE

Janel Grant's sexual abuse lawsuit against McMahon has been the biggest wrestling story of the year so far.

The aftermath of the allegations saw Vince resigning from his position at TKO Group Holdings.

Vince McMahon was accused of sex trafficking by Grant in the lawsuit. It's highly unlikely that he will ever appear on WWE TV again.

