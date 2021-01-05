Vince McMahon reportedly not looking well backstage (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon has some big decisions to make as WWE enters its most crucial phase of the year. Royal Rumble is the next WWE PPV on the schedule, with WrestleMania 37 also just around the corner.

However, the situation backstage in WWE might not be as favorable as the company would want it to be.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's sources report that Vince McMahon has been wildly unpredictable behind the scenes. The latest backstage information should not surprise anyone as Vince McMahon has changed the scripts of multiple shows over the past few months.

Our sources additionally reported another alarming update about the WWE CEO, stating that Vince McMahon "isn't looking well" backstage.

Here is what the source had to say about Vince McMahon's current backstage reputation and condition:

"As with everything WWE related, it [Royal Rumble plans] could turn on a dime depending on Vince's mood at the time. As for Vince, he increasingly is being called wildly unpredictable. It's also been stated that he isn't looking well either."

Vince McMahon's recent decisions and how they have impacted WWE

Vince McMahon on SmackDown.

As noted earlier, the WWE creative team has had a challenging job of keeping Vince McMahon happy. The WWE boss had scrapped the original scripts and rewritten many RAW and SmackDown episodes hours before the shows went on air in 2020.

Vince McMahon was also in the news recently for deciding to send a handful of Superstars back to the Performance Center for additional training.

2020 has been an arduous year for the professional wrestling business, and Vince McMahon and company have attracted criticism for some of the decisions made throughout the year.

The mass release of talent in April, the Twitch and third-party platform edicts, and general booking decisions have been discussed in length by the fans. WWE has been forced to adapt to the circumstances, which has also brought forward a few positives.

Despite all the ups and downs, WWE's focus is now on going full steam ahead towards WrestleMania 37 with the hope of boosting television ratings, and Vince McMahon likely has more than a few plans in store for the upcoming months.