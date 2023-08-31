"Vince McMahon was right," "Damage has already been done" - WWE Universe reacts to former champions run on Monday Night RAW

Throughout Vince McMahon's run as WWE's creative leader, he has created several unique and memorable characters for weekly programming over the past few decades. Recently, fans reacted to former RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders's run on the red brand.

Last year, Vince McMahon stepped down from his creative duties for WWE and seemingly went away for a while and retired for a short period. Meanwhile, Triple H took over his duties and made several creative changes with superstars on the main roster and rehired a few back in the company.

Lately, Hunter is showcasing more of The Viking Raiders on the main roster, especially Monday Night RAW. After a feud with Alpha Academy, the duo were seen feuding with The New Day and McRiddle (Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle). Fans recently reacted to their run on the main roster.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Fans have liked the use of the team over the past few months. However, several pointed out that the trio no longer has any steam behind them as an act on WWE's main roster, except for the fact that they are one of the best workers in the company.

The Viking Raiders were champions under Vince McMahon's creative leadership on WWE's main roster

In 2018, Erik and Ivar signed with Vince McMahon's promotion and immediately went to the development brand under Triple H's creative leadership. The two were booked as a dominant force, and they steamrolled through the tag team division by winning the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Unfortunately, the following year, Vince McMahon called them to WWE's main roster sooner than expected, and they vacated the titles before leaving the developmental brand. They spent a few months in squash matches on Monday Night RAW before picking any steam on the brand.

One of the biggest mistakes made by Vince McMahon with the team was the several name changes and redoing the gimmicks. However, they ended up winning the RAW Tag Team Championship only to lose to the makeshift team of Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy in early 2020.

The Viking Raiders were reportedly set to win the titles once more before Ivar was injured. The team hasn't been the same since the Pandemic Era, and it will be interesting to see if Triple H can book them better than McMahon did during their initial run with WWE.

What are your thoughts on The Viking Raiders? Sound off in the comment section below.

