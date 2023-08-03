"Vince McMahon ruined him", "Hunter can't do much with him" - Fans upset over 7-time champion's run on WWE RAW

Vince McMahon is currently away from WWE as he is recovering from a major surgery ahead of the Biggest Party of the Summer. Meanwhile, fans recently reacted to former United States and Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura's run on Monday Night RAW.

In 2016, Shinsuke Nakamura signed with WWE after making a name for himself in Japan. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion made his way to the developmental brand under Triple H's creative leadership. The following year, he made it to the main roster under Vince McMahon's regime.

Nakamura has had an up-and-down career on the main roster, and a new regime arrived ahead of last year's SummerSlam. Fans have reacted to Shinsuke Nakamura's recent run and how The King of Strong Style has lost his on-screen presence over the past few years under the old regime.

Check out some of the reactions below:

MN.1 @MN11FC @pwd_offl Just me or I've never seen an elite level nakamura main roster match . I think he's too restricted in wwe

ⓗⓐⓡⓘⓢⒼⓉⒿ حارس @harisGTJ @pwd_offl I'm so gutted he's never won a world championship in WWE and probably never will

Toji Senpai @tojisanlover @pwd_offl It's not his fault tbh. Vince McMahon ruined him during his prime years and all he did was win everything except the big one. Hunter can't do much with him now

Sammael Blackblade @TheDefinedOne @pwd_offl It's the WWE..they made him water down his style..now this is what you get plus he has nothing important going on where he needs go crazy

Some fans have pointed out that his age could be the reason for Nakamura's slump, while others believe that Vince McMahon was unable to utilize one of the biggest Japanese stars in WWE. It will be interesting to see what the company does with him under the new regime after bringing him to Monday Night RAW.

Shinsuke Nakamura had a successful WWE run under Vince McMahon's regime

In 2017, Shinsuke Nakamura joined Friday Night SmackDown after WrestleMania 33 under Vince McMahon's creative leadership. He spent the first few months feuding with Jinder Mahal over the WWE Championship. Unfortunately, he moved on to different things after his loss.

Later, Vince McMahon booked him and Asuka to win their respective Royal Rumble matches at the titular premium live event. He also booked a massive rivalry between Nakamura and Styles heading into WrestleMania 34. Unfortunately, Nakamura once again failed to win the gold.

Regardless of his loss, McMahon did the unthinkable and booked The King of Strong Style as a heel on the main roster. Most of his success on Friday Night SmackDown came as a villain, where he won the United States and Intercontinental Championships.

He also captured the SmackDown Tag Team Championship during the Pandemic Era with Cesaro. However, fans have often criticized WWE for missing the mark with Nakamura after he failed to win the title at WrestleMania 34. It will be interesting to see how Triple H plans on using him on Monday Night RAW.

What are your thoughts on Shinsuke Nakamura's run on the main roster? Sound off in the comments section below.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.