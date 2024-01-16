Vince McMahon's alleged reaction to WWE legend leaving the building before main event: "That son of a b*tch, old-timer b*stard"

WWE may no longer be under Vince McMahon's creative control, but backstage stories about him will continue to pop up online regularly. Dutch Mantell recently shared an incident where he left a WWE show a little too early and how Vince McMahon reacted.

The sports entertainment giant introduced the League of Nations in 2015, a faction made up of superstars from outside the United States, including Sheamus, Rusev (Miro), Alberto Del Rio, and Wade Barrett.

Del Rio had just returned to the company alongside Zeb Colter (Dutch Mantell) and was, at the time, the United States Champion.

As the manager of Alberto Del Rio, Colter was expected to be with his client during every match, but unfortunately for the veteran, he wasn't informed about a scheduled main event.

The former WWE manager recently recalled a story on his podcast about leaving the building at one show before Alberto Del Rio's match. Dutch Mantell conceded that he didn't know about the booking early on and thought he could have gone home.

As Dutch revealed below, Vince McMahon brushed off the no-show in a hilarious manner:

"Here's a story about that. When I started managing Del Rio, nobody told me that Del Rio was in the main event that night. So I left. Nobody told me. So when it came time, Vince said, 'Where is Zeb?' And they went looking, and they came back and said, 'Zeb's gone, Vince.' And he goes, 'That son of a b*tch, old-timer b*stard, sh**!' Didn't say anything about it. He just said old-timer and let it go." [From oo:20 onwards]

That was dead on arrival: Dutch Mantell on his forgettable WWE alliance with Alberto Del Rio

The former world champion made his unannounced comeback to the promotion at Hell in a Cell 2015 and defeated John Cena for the US title in a massive upset.

Zeb Colter flanked Alberto Del Rio as they began the Mex-American angle that, as history suggests, failed to get over with the fans.

Dutch Mantell knew from the first day that the gimmick and his partnership with Del Rio were destined to flop. Even though Mantell informed officials about the issues with the storyline, they believed it was a great idea with the potential to be huge.

Dutch continued:

"I could tell from the moment they put me with Alberto Del Rio, that was dead on arrival. I tried to tell them, but you can't tell them because, I mean, it's their idea. And if you said, 'What if I did this, this and this?' Well, now you're trying to change it, and they thought it was a great idea, but it didn't make sense at all! Especially for me and Del Rio to even be together because I was trying to kill him when I left. Now, when I come back, I'm teaming up with him." [1:00 - 1:38]

The League of Nations was a top group for a while but didn't have a long tenure in WWE, as its end also coincided with the exits of Alberto Del Rio and Dutch Mantell in 2016.

