Vince McMahon's practical joke on WWE star was to "sc*ew" with him, claims former company employee (Exclusive)

Former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon is known to have a quirky sense of humor. Ex-WWE writer Vince McMahon recently discussed an instance where the boss possibly ribbed one of his stars.

During a recent podcast with Chris Van Vliet, Mustafa Ali revealed he was slated to win the 2019 Money in the Bank match. However, the star mentioned that the plans changed at the last moment, and Vince told him somebody else was winning the briefcase just as he was about to enter the match.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo questioned how Ali believed he would win the Money in the Bank briefcase. He felt Vince McMahon had already penned in Brock Lesnar as the winner weeks ago but kept it from Ali. The veteran writer stated McMahon probably did it as a prank on the 38-year-old star.

Trending

"Does Mustafa Ali really believe for one second that he was going to win Money in the Bank, bro? That was a rib on him from square one. You know how long Vince knew that and everybody involved knew that for Vince to only tell him at the very last second? Did he really, actually believe he was going over and winning Money in the Bank. That's Vince McMahon putting the blue dot on Christian. It's the same, exact thing, totally to F with him, sc*ew with him." [From 4:03 onwards]

After his stint with WWE, Mustafa Ali had a decent run in the independent scene. He recently showed on on TNA Wrestling and announced that he had signed a deal with the promotion.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback