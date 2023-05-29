"Vince [McMahon]... it was Vince" - Fans believe WWE dropped the ball with 4-time champion

Some fans believe WWE has dropped the ball on Shayna Baszler as she has seemingly not received the same opportunities as Ronda Rousey. Wrestling Twitter recently reacted to Baszler's booking in the company.
Shayna Baszler made her main roster debut on the February 10, 2020, episode of RAW by attacking former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. She famously bit the back of Lynch's neck upon her arrival. While she has delivered some stellar performances inside the ring over the past few years, Baszler hasn't been booked in intriguing feuds.
A section of fans thinks the 4-time champion should get the same opportunities in WWE as Rousey because she would make it mean something, unlike her current tag team partner. Here are some of the reactions to The Queen of Spades' recent run:
One fan wrote that Vince McMahon booked her strong, considering Baszler's MMA background, but he did not like her performance on RAW, which made her career go downhill.
Another fan claimed that Baszler's NXT run was much better than Rousey's entire pro wrestling career.
A Twitter user noted that Vince McMahon 'squandered' Baszler on the main roster for two years.
One fan came to The Rowdy One's rescue and said that people seem to forget her fantastic run on RAW, and it's just a trend to hate on her.
A Twitter user wrote that Shayna Baszler is a veteran, and Ronda Rousey was still new compared to her. They mentioned people want Rousey to be shoved into the main event picture cause she's gifted.
Another fan came to Rousey's rescue and mentioned that her first run was better than what Baszler has ever done.
WWE Superstars Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey are tag team partners and real-life best friends
Despite the divided opinions of fans, Shayna Baszler and Rousey have become tag team partners and are looking to win the Women's Tag Team Championship.
They have been real-life best friends for years, even before they joined WWE. The duo has been close since their MMA days, and The Rowdy One reportedly asked WWE to pair her with Baszler. You can read more about it here.
Ronda Rousey was away from WWE programming following WrestleMania 39. But on the May 15, 2023, episode of RAW, she and Baszler attacked Raquel Rodriguez. Now they will face other tag teams in a fatal 4-way bout on Monday's RAW for the Women's Tag Team Championship.
The fatal 4-way contest will feature Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler, Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi, Damage CTRL (Bayley & IYO SKY), and Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville.
Who do you think will win the Women's Tag Team Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.