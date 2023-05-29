"Vince [McMahon]... it was Vince" - Fans believe WWE dropped the ball with 4-time champion

Some fans believe WWE has dropped the ball on Shayna Baszler as she has seemingly not received the same opportunities as Ronda Rousey. Wrestling Twitter recently reacted to Baszler's booking in the company.

Shayna Baszler made her main roster debut on the February 10, 2020, episode of RAW by attacking former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. She famously bit the back of Lynch's neck upon her arrival. While she has delivered some stellar performances inside the ring over the past few years, Baszler hasn't been booked in intriguing feuds.

A section of fans thinks the 4-time champion should get the same opportunities in WWE as Rousey because she would make it mean something, unlike her current tag team partner. Here are some of the reactions to The Queen of Spades' recent run:

One fan wrote that Vince McMahon booked her strong, considering Baszler's MMA background, but he did not like her performance on RAW, which made her career go downhill.

Clayton Greyford @ClaytonGrey60

But then he saw her main event a match on Raw… and he didn’t like it, got upset. She went downhill from there. @bIissfit Vince… it was Vince. He booked her strong thinking “MMA fighter!!”But then he saw her main event a match on Raw… and he didn’t like it, got upset. She went downhill from there. @bIissfit Vince… it was Vince. He booked her strong thinking “MMA fighter!!”But then he saw her main event a match on Raw… and he didn’t like it, got upset. She went downhill from there.

Another fan claimed that Baszler's NXT run was much better than Rousey's entire pro wrestling career.

pri @calll_herdaddy @livvsmone shayna's NXT run alone eats up ronda's entire existence... they need to push her and take Ronnie out of the equation @livvsmone shayna's NXT run alone eats up ronda's entire existence... they need to push her and take Ronnie out of the equation

A Twitter user noted that Vince McMahon 'squandered' Baszler on the main roster for two years.

Jarian @Jayenache @livvsmone And Vince just squandered her on the main roster for 2 years smh @livvsmone And Vince just squandered her on the main roster for 2 years smh

One fan came to The Rowdy One's rescue and said that people seem to forget her fantastic run on RAW, and it's just a trend to hate on her.

⭐️𝑀𝒾𝒽𝒶𝒾 ⭐️ @M1haiu @livvsmone and Ronda's run in RAW was fantastic, people seem to forget that on purpose, it's like it's a trend to hate Ronda @livvsmone and Ronda's run in RAW was fantastic, people seem to forget that on purpose, it's like it's a trend to hate Ronda

A Twitter user wrote that Shayna Baszler is a veteran, and Ronda Rousey was still new compared to her. They mentioned people want Rousey to be shoved into the main event picture cause she's gifted.

Billy Thee 𖤐 G.O.A.T.𖤐 🐐🏴‍☠️ @PlayZeeGame @livvsmone Shayna is a veteran at this point, Ronda is still in what normally would be mid-card season. But since it's Ronda, they just expected her to be shoved into the top tier picture cuz she's gifted, but w/out the years' experience she needed first. @livvsmone Shayna is a veteran at this point, Ronda is still in what normally would be mid-card season. But since it's Ronda, they just expected her to be shoved into the top tier picture cuz she's gifted, but w/out the years' experience she needed first.

Another fan came to Rousey's rescue and mentioned that her first run was better than what Baszler has ever done.

Jay Mac @JayMacIAm @livvsmone Shayna isn't a "draw" like Ronda was. You can hate Ronda all you want but her first run was better than anything Shanya has done in WWE. Shayna was getting boring chants her first match on RAW. They gave Shayna, Ronda's career in NXT & it got stale real fast. She's not a top star @livvsmone Shayna isn't a "draw" like Ronda was. You can hate Ronda all you want but her first run was better than anything Shanya has done in WWE. Shayna was getting boring chants her first match on RAW. They gave Shayna, Ronda's career in NXT & it got stale real fast. She's not a top star

WWE Superstars Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey are tag team partners and real-life best friends

Despite the divided opinions of fans, Shayna Baszler and Rousey have become tag team partners and are looking to win the Women's Tag Team Championship.

They have been real-life best friends for years, even before they joined WWE. The duo has been close since their MMA days, and The Rowdy One reportedly asked WWE to pair her with Baszler. You can read more about it here.

Ronda Rousey was away from WWE programming following WrestleMania 39. But on the May 15, 2023, episode of RAW, she and Baszler attacked Raquel Rodriguez. Now they will face other tag teams in a fatal 4-way bout on Monday's RAW for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

The fatal 4-way contest will feature Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler, Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi, Damage CTRL (Bayley & IYO SKY), and Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville.

Who do you think will win the Women's Tag Team Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes