"Vince McMahon will never return," "Triple H is absolutely in charge" - WWE Universe reacts to the return of 35-year-old star

Vince McMahon's days as WWE's creative head might be officially over, as Triple H has reportedly become the only person to make the creative call following the merger with Endeavor. Recently, fans reacted to the return of Xia Li, who was absent from RAW and SmackDown for months.

After spending a couple of years on the developmental brand, Xia Li received her main roster call-up and joined Friday Night SmackDown under Vince McMahon's creative leadership. Li has barely been used on the brand, even after she was drafted to Monday Night RAW under the new regime.

Last night, she made her first appearance on the red brand in months and confronted NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch during a backstage segment. The WWE Universe reacted to Li's sudden return to the red brand, and fans believe that Vince McMahon is no longer making any creative decisions for either brand.

Li was working on Main Event for the majority of the year, where she faced new talents. Xia Li's last appearance on WWE RAW was over a year ago when she competed in a Last Chance match to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match and lost.

Triple H reportedly has full creative control in WWE over Vince McMahon

Last year, the landscape of WWE changed drastically when Vince McMahon announced his retirement and left the company. He passed on his creative duties to Triple H in the process, although he ultimately returned and rejoined the Board of Directors.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Vince McMahon has backed off from making creative decisions after the merger. However, he can still make the call if he feels the need to change any decision made by Triple H. Check it out:

“That’s how it was described to me, for now he’s backed off. He still has the power – if he wants to change something, he will. But right now he’s pretty much backed off on that. So what you’re seeing right now is pretty much, what I was told, 99% or whatever, 95%, Paul Levesque. I mean, (Vince is) still around, and there’s probably gonna be input when it comes to main event programs and things like that going forward, but right now, it is mostly the Paul Levesque show now as far as what’s going on on TV and everything.”

It will be interesting to see what Triple H does next on WWE's main roster.

