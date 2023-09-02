"Vince McMahon would've booked it," "Last dance" - WWE Universe reacts to Cody Rhodes possibly facing former rival for the first time in ten years

Vince McMahon did the unthinkable when he brought back Cody Rhodes to the WWE after a long hiatus. However, The American Nightmare has several obstacles in his way before he becomes a world champion. Fans recently reacted to a recent report that revealed a possible match between John Cena and Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes had a bumpy ride on Monday Night RAW after he failed to beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. After the event, The American Nightmare spent months feuding with Brock Lesnar.

Meanwhile, the face of the company during Vince McMahon's era, John Cena, has returned to WWE for a two-month run. According to a recent report, there are plans for a possible John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes feud on Friday Night SmackDown during The Leader of Cenation's two-month run with the company.

Check out some of the reactions below:

These plans are not set in stone and could be changed after Payback 2023. John Cena's last singles match against Rhodes was in 2013 and he faced Stardust in 2015 when he defended the United States Championship.

Vince McMahon personally went to Cody Rhodes to bring him back to WWE

Vince McMahon created several iconic stars over the past few decades in WWE under his creative leadership. However, there are stars who gained massive popularity after they left McMahon's company.

In 2016, Cody Rhodes was granted his requested release from the company. The American Nightmare went on to make a name for himself on the independent circuit for several years and co-founded All Elite Wrestling.

After a three-year run with AEW and three runs as the TNT Champion, Rhodes decided to leave the promotion. During his absence, fans felt that The American Nightmare would eventually return to AEW as a heel.

However, the former Intercontinental Champion did the unthinkable and left the company. He decided to return to WWE after he spoke with Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard.

Speaking on the documentary American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes, former Universal Champion Kevin Owens said that Vince McMahon personally flew to Rhodes' house and asked him to return to the company.

Owens claimed that McMahon has never done this for any star in the past and Rhodes not only decide to return, but defeated Seth 'Freakin' Rollins at WrestleMania 38.

Do you think Rhodes is the next face of the company? Sound off in the comment section below.

