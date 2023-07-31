"Vince needs to fire him," "Jobber" - WWE Universe devastated with multiple-time champion's booking after recent loss

Not everyone can be the main event star in WWE. The higher management is responsible for deciding who is pushed as a top-level superstar and who is not, and it appears that Johnny Gargano is not too high on the list. Fans on Twitter were not happy about it after his recent loss to Omos.

Johnny Gargano was one of the most popular stars in NXT's history. He is the former NXT Champion, Tag Team Champion, and a three-time NXT North American Champion, making him the first-ever NXT Triple Crown Champion.

He was drafted to RAW earlier this year, where his fortunes were not too favorable. He has consistently suffered losses and struggled to get much screen time. He was a part of the Intercontinental Championship number one Contenders Battle Royal on the May 15, 2023, episode of RAW, which Mustafa Ali won.

It was reported recently that Vince McMahon scrapped plans for a stable involving Johnny Gargano. The former member of DIY recently made his in-ring return at a house show in Fort Myers, Florida, on July 29. He lost to Omos, and fans on social media were disappointed with his consistent losses.

Konosuke Takeshita Fan @Heel_Chip @WrestleFeatures i want johnny kickout not johnny jobber

✭✭𝕯𝖀𝕮𝕰-𝕯𝖀𝕮𝕰✭✭ @2DUCEx @WrestleFeatures When did Johnny Gargano become so hated?

king roman 🤴 👑 @Angie_wrestling @WrestleFeatures Vince needs to fire him asap. At least then he can get a push in AEW

Vasu @NotVasu0 @WrestleFeatures Triple H is so nasty

Tommaso Ciampa teased the reunion of DIY in WWE

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano were one of the beloved tag teams in NXT. They wrestled as DIY and won the NXT Tag Team Championship once after winning a two out of three falls match on November 19 at NXT TakeOver: Toronto. They defeated The Revival.

In a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, The Blackheart revealed that he was open to reuniting with his former tag team partner. He added that it wasn't in his hands.

"If an old friend comes along one of these days and decides to join me, great! But if it is not meant to be, it is not meant to be. It's not in my hands. I like to say I control what I can control. And I don't control many things. So, if an old friend comes along he's welcome to join me," he said. [From 1:03:39 - 01:03:57]

The last time the two teamed up together in a tag team match was at WWE Worlds Collide in 2020, when DIY defeated Moustache Mountain's Trent Seven and Tyler Bate. Ciampa and Gargano's main roster runs have not been great, perhaps a tag team run could revive fan interest in both performers, who are undoubtedly talented.