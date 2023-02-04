"Vince was right to fire him"- WWE Universe questions Triple H's decision to bring back 35-year-old star after lackluster return

Triple H has brought back several stars who were released from WWE during Vince McMahon's regime. However, not every return has clicked with fans. Bray Wyatt's comeback has also generated a mixed response from fans, with many questioning the former Universal Champion's overly convoluted storyline.
Bray Wyatt made his return to the Stamford-based promotion at Extreme Rules PLE last year. His return was followed by a mysterious Uncle Howdy appearing during his segments. The storyline between the two has been going on for months, with no clear end result in sight.
Wyatt has wrestled in just one televised match since returning. His Mountain Dew Pitch Black match was bashed by the majority of fans and critics. The Eater of the Worlds was also featured in a segment on SmackDown last night, where he and Uncle Howdy seemingly agreed to form an alliance.
The segment once again left fans confused, with many criticizing Bray for a below-par second stint with WWE. A few fans also questioned Triple H's decision to bring back the 35-year-old star.
Triple H says Vince McMahon is a huge asset for WWE
Vince McMahon returned to WWE in January after abruptly announcing his departure from the company in July last year. The 77-year-old's return was followed by a lot of changes in the company's backstage staff, with many members getting released.
However, Triple H believes that Mr. McMahon's return will be better for the company as he comes with "his incredible insight."
For me, and it will allow me to speak for our entire creative team, but we are standing on the shoulders of giants. So, having him back and involved, if even at a board level, comes with his incredible insight. He is a tremendous asset to this company." [H/T Bodyslam]
Triple H has made several changes to WWE programming since taking over the company's creative duties. He has brought back several formerly released stars and has provided stars with much more creative freedom.
The company is doing better than ever under Hunter's leadership, making more profit than ever. They are also on course to set an all-time WrestleMania gate record.
