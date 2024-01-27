"Vince was right to fire them,"- WWE Universe labels former champions who returned last year as Triple H's worst rehires

Triple H has not been shy of bringing back stars to WWE who were deemed surplus to requirements during Vince McMahon’s reign.

While some have worked out, fans are not particularly impressed with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson’s run in the company so far. The duo returned to the Stamford-based promotion in October 2022 after getting released during the infamous budget cuts of 2020 stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. They once again joined forces with AJ Styles upon coming back, helping The Phenomenal One in his feud against The Judgment Day.

However, The Good Brothers have not done anything notable since the feud and are largely reduced to short backstage segments on SmackDown. They last wrestled on TV programming back in August 2023 and rarely compete on the live circuit as well. Many fans even believe that the former Tag Team Champions are Triple H's worst rehires. Names like Johnny Gargano, Emma, and Hit Row were also mentioned by a few fans.

Embedded below are a few of the many reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

WWE has teased a rift between AJ Styles and Gallows and Anderson on some occasions in the past. The duo did not support The Phenomenal One during his rivalry with Bloodline, and The O.C. leader was not too pleased with that.

Triple H has brought back many formerly released WWE stars

Triple H has made several changes to WWE programming since taking over the creative duties from his father-in-law Vince McMahon. One of the major changes has been the strengthening of the roster, which lacked depth under the old regime.

Hunter has brought many of the formerly released names in the last year and a half, aside from promoting NXT talents. While some of the returns have hit the ground running, a few are still finding their feet.

The latest names to make a comeback are Akam and Rezar, also known as The Authors of Pain. The duo, along with Paul Ellering, joined forces with Karrion Kross on SmackDown. The trio, dubbed The Final Testament, are currently involved in a feud with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. Two groups came face-to-face on the blue brand last night, where Final Testament once again had the upper hand.

Expand Tweet

WWE will be hosting the first premium live event of the year on Saturday as the star-studded roster will head to Florida for the Royal Rumble. The fans can expect many of the recently returned names to feature in the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.