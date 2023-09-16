Triple H's new WWE regime gave superstars more creative freedom than the previous regime that was run by Vince McMahon. However, some stars still refused or weren't able to return to the company last year. Recently, fans pushed for IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce) to eventually return to the company.

Last year, Triple H's new regime took over the company and gave a second chance to stars who had been released from the company. Many superstars were able to shine in their given opportunity over the past few months. However, WWE's women's division has suffered over the past year with inconsistent bookings.

In 2021, The IIconics were released from the company. They also became champions in IMPACT Wrestling after their release. Recently, fans have pushed the company to bring back Billie Kay and Peyton Royce for another run on WWE's main roster in the near future.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Unfortunately, the duo cannot return to the company under Triple H's regime anytime soon as Kay is expecting her first child by the end of the year and Royce had her first child at the beginning of 2023. However, fans are aware of the situation and want the team to eventually return to the company for a final run.

What did the IIconics do in WWE under Vince McMahon and Triple H's creative leadership?

In 2016, Billie Kay formed a tag team with Peyton Royce on the developmental brand which was under Triple H's creative leadership. The duo became immensely popular as a team and often competed for the NXT Women's Championship in a losing effort.

In 2018, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce were moved to the main roster under Vince McMahon's creative leadership. Initially, the duo was protected and also helped Carmella to cash in her Money in the Bank contract on Charlotte Flair. Later, the company introduced the women's tag team division.

The highlight of their careers was when they won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships from Sasha Banks and Bayley at WrestleMania 35. Unfortunately, their run was not widely regarded as the company failed to book them well as champions after their win.

Later, they dropped the title and got stuck in limbo before creative decided to split them up. After both stars had a dry run on the main roster, they were eventually released from the company. It will be interesting to see if they get rehired for a final run under Triple H's regime.

Do you want IIconics to eventually return to the company? Sound off in the comments section below.

