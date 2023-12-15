"Vince ruined everything," "Triple H has to bring it back" - WWE Universe reacts to popular gimmick match's poor run

Triple H has drastically changed the landscape of WWE after he took over the promotion's creative duties after Vince McMahon retired from the company for a while. Recently, fans reacted to the popular gimmick match's poor run with the promotion and want the management to make significant changes.

Earlier this year, WWE announced that King and Queen of The Ring will be hosted in Saudi Arabia after WrestleMania 39. Unfortunately, the gimmick match and premium live event was scrapped from the calendar and a returning Night of Champions was added to the list.

However, fans' disappointment didn't end here as they recently reacted to a post on X which spoke about the run of the King of The Ring tournament and how poorly it was booked over the past few decades under Vince McMahon's regime. The audience wants the management to bring the gimmick match back with proper booking.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In 2021, Xavier Woods and Zelina Vega won the King of The Ring and Queen's Crown tournament at WWE Crown Jewel 2021, respectively. Sadly, both stars were not utilized to their fullest after winning their respective tournaments.

Triple H previously tried to bring back King of The Ring over popular WWE PLE

Last year, Triple H took over the creative duties on WWE's main roster after Vince McMahon seemingly retired from the industry for a while. During this period, Hunter axed Extreme Rules Premium Live Event and gave it a proper goodbye from the main roster.

More integral changes were around the corner after WWE announced the return of King of The Ring Premium Live Event for the first time in over two decades. Moreover, The Game also announced a brand-new Queen of The Ring tournament by scrapping the Queen's Crown tournament which took place in 2021.

Unfortunately, Triple H announced these changes but it never took place. Several rumors and reports stated that the company was tired and not behind the idea of the gimmick match. Some others stated that Night of Champions made more sense at the time due to Roman Reigns reaching 1000 days as champion.

Nonetheless, most of it was rumors and speculations as there was no actual reasoning given behind scrapping the event. Vince McMahon has occasionally bought the gimmick match back but it hasn't had the same impact over the past few decades with winners like Sheamus, Wade Barrett, and Baron Corbin immediately adopting the King moniker after winning the match.

Do you want to see King and Queen of The Ring in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.