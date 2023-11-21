Vince Russo calls WWE RAW star the biggest wasted talent on the roster; compares him to legendary wrestler (Exclusive)

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW aired from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on November 20. During the show, we saw Chad Gable face Shinsuke Nakamura in an action-packed match. However, it was Gable’s tag team partner Otis who received special praise from the former WWE head writer, Vince Russo.

The former Olympian Gable took on Nakamura after his fellow Alpha Academy member, Otis, came up short in a singles match last week. The result was in favor of the Japanese star again, as he won the bout after a back-and-forth contest.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo was critical of WWE’s creative team for not capitalizing on the unique talents of the former Money in the Bank winner. The former WWE head writer even claimed that the 31-year-old star could have been the modern version of the classic WWE legend Ivan Putski.

“There was huge, huge, huge, huge money in fr*****g Otis and they just thrown that away. Bro, if anybody remembers Ivan Putski from back in the day, Otis could have been the modern day Ivan Putski and you could even put him with her [Maxxine Dupri], her with him and just kept it the two of them. But, I was watching them today when Gable wrestled later and my god bro, I think Otis may be the biggest wasted talent on the entire roster because nobody looks like that bro,” Vince Russo said. [33:51 - 34:26]

Otis is still loved by the fans and has a great amateur wrestling background. His fans will be hoping that the Stamford-based company can utilize his talents better, whether it is as a member of Alpha Academy or not.

