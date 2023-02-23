"I would love that" - Vince Russo challenges WWE to give him five superstars who are struggling to get over with fans (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has claimed he can help certain WWE Superstars get over with fans.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo asked WWE to give him five superstars the company thinks are "impossible" to get over with the audience.

The former creative writer suggested that under his direction, these superstars will eventually establish a connection with the viewers and elicit a strong response from the crowd.

"Bro, the one thing I would want and the one thing I would be happiest doing is. Give me five guys or girls you haven't been able to get over in the last five years, whoever, you want bro, I don't care who they are, Nikki Cross. Give me five people that you say, 'Vince, these people are impossible to get over', I would love that. Absolutely love that," said Russo. [24 – 25:00]

Vince Russo explained how he would help Baron Corbin get his career back on track

During the same edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo explained how he would personally book Baron Corbin.

Corbin has been on a losing streak as of late. This past Monday night on RAW, he lost to Sami Zayn. Reacting to his booking, Russo said:

"If I was writing, yes, but I am seeing all signs of giving up on the guy. Bro, they've booked so many characters horribly. We can go through this list and we can name ten people from the top of our heads that mean nothing. Corbin, Elias, The Alpha Academy, [Mustafa] Ali, there are ten people that mean zero."

Vince Russo continued:

"One of these guys have to step up and Corbin may be the perfect guy and you know, in a semi-shoot, 'Look what you have done to my career. I was a professional athlete, I was making X-amount of dollars and I come over here and you put me in a position where I'm a clown', one person has to do that. One person, why not let it be Corbin?"

