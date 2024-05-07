Vince Russo details major error on RAW that former WWE employee would never make (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the camera focusing on some empty seats on RAW this week. He also explained why it was a significant issue for the company.

The latest episode of RAW emanated from XL Center in Hartford, CT. It featured the fallout from the Backlash Premium Live Event in France this past weekend.

On this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo highlighted an issue with the camera angles used on the show.

He mentioned that during the last segment, the cameraman shot a few rows before capturing the action in the ring. In doing so, he seemingly showed a few empty seats because people had seemingly left early. The former writer felt that this would have never happened if former executive Kevin Dunn was still in charge of the production team.

"When we came back from that last commercial break, the cameraman was starting about 10 rows back of the ringside seats. Then he scanned everything and took the camera to the ring. Meanwhile, in that shot, he was showing a cr*pload of empty seats that people left because they couldn't sit there for three hours. So while he's showing this beautiful shot, I'm gonna start from the tenth row and I'm gonna sweep around. What did we see bro? We saw empty seats. If Kevin Dunn was blind, he would've known never ever to do that." [From 17:05 onwards]

Monday's WWE RAW featured the first-round matches of the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring tournaments. It will be interesting to see which WWE stars make it to the finals in the coming weeks.

