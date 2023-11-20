Vince Russo explains why WWE creative is failing (Exclusive)

While WWE has produced some exciting angles over the years, Vince Russo believes the creative department is currently facing a significant problem.

The discussion about future storylines stemmed from Drew McIntyre's apparent heel turn last week on RAW. Russo said the angle opened up many booking options for the Scottish superstar. However, he also explained how the creative department could fail to create a compelling narrative.

On this week's edition of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the veteran writer mentioned that too many employees were involved in the creative team, causing problems for the company.

"There's too many people involved to be able to write a really concentrated storyline. That's the problem, bro. There are too many people involved in the process." [3:58 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

Vince Russo also commented on WWE negatively affecting smaller promotions

While the Stamford-based promotion is certainly the top company in the pro wrestling business, Vince Russo believes it is holding other promotions back from doing better.

On Sportskeeda's Wrestling Outlaws, the former writer said WWE wasn't setting the right example for up-and-coming companies in the industry.

"Here's the problem, man, that IMPACT, NWA, and OVW (...) Here's the problem they are always going to face, bro. The leaders in the industry s*ck. And if the leaders in the industry s*ck and are turning off the fans, how in god's name are they going to find NWA?" (5:52 onwards)

You can check out the full video here:

A veteran in the industry, Russo knows a great deal about the current state of pro wrestling.

What are your thoughts on Russo's comments on WWE's creative process? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article and embed the exclusive YouTube videos.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.