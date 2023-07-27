"Vince screwed up," "Triple H is smart" - WWE Universe reacts to 330-pound star's run on Monday Night RAW

WWE received a hard reboot last year when Triple H became the company's Chief Content Officer after Vince McMahon seemingly retired from the company and left for a while. Recently, fans reacted to former NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed's run on the main roster.

Last year, Triple H made several creative changes to the weekly product after the arrival of the new regime. Apart from this, Hunter rehired superstars who were released over the past two years under Vince McMahon's control, and they slowly started to make their way to the main roster.

By the end of the year, Bronson Reed returned to WWE and joined Monday Night RAW after he assisted The Miz in beating Dexter Lumis. Fans have lately appreciated The Colossal's run on the red brand, and fans have high hopes for the 330-pound star.

Check out some of the reactions below:

WWE Universe is enjoying Bronson Reed's run on the main roster!

Fans are highly impressed with Bronson Reed's run and booking on the main roster and believe he could possibly become a future World Champion or the star to finally dethrone Gunther as the Intercontinental Champion.

Bronson Reed was a former North American Champion under Triple H's WWE NXT

In 2019, Bronson Reed signed with WWE's developmental brand, which was under Triple H's creative leadership. After having a stellar performance during the Breakout Tournament, Reed started to gain momentum on the brand.

In 2021, Reed became a staple on the brand and earned a shot at Johnny Gargano's North American Championship after winning a six-man Gauntlet match at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver 2021.

In the coming months, Reed became the new North American Champion and even got to pose alongside Triple H with his new title. Unfortunately, The Colossal was released from the company shortly after losing the title to Isaiah "Swerve" Scott.

Reed spent nearly a year on the independent circuit, especially NJPW, where he became a household name for the first time and went on to defeat former IWGP World Champion Okada at the G1 Climax 32.

Last year, Triple H rehired The Colossal and gave him a shot at the main roster. It will be interesting to see what WWE plans on doing with Reed after he picked up momentum on Monday Night RAW.

What are your thoughts on Bronson Reed? Sound off in the comment section below.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here