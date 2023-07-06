Triple H's new WWE regime is about to close a year after Vince McMahon unceremoniously stepped down from his position ahead of SummerSlam. The fans have witnessed what the new regime is capable of over the past year. The WWE Universe has dubbed Chelsea Green as the best re-hire by Hunter.

Earlier this year, Chelsea Green returned to the company and entered the Women's Royal Rumble match. Unfortunately, she lasted a couple of seconds and made a record in the process. She became a part of the Monday Night RAW roster and even competed at WrestleMania 39.

Lately, she has gotten over with the audience alongside Sonya Deville. Green's Karen-like gimmick has entertained fans across the globe. Recently, the WWE Universe referred to her as the best re-hire by The Game under his new regime, which started around last year's SummerSlam.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures The BEST re-hire of the HHH era.



She's so so good in her role.



Big fan. The BEST re-hire of the HHH era.She's so so good in her role. Big fan. https://t.co/7OinYLporN

coreezy @JJmitch333 @WrestleFeatures @belairestt BEST is crazy but this was a great choice @WrestleFeatures @belairestt BEST is crazy but this was a great choice

The Emperor @DecayedEmperor

I'm rooting for her to succeed. @WrestleFeatures Idk if anyone has noticed. She is always in place for her spots. She sells good. She wrestles good. Her character is on point and will only evolve. She's a trustworthy wrestler to step in ring.I'm rooting for her to succeed. @WrestleFeatures Idk if anyone has noticed. She is always in place for her spots. She sells good. She wrestles good. Her character is on point and will only evolve. She's a trustworthy wrestler to step in ring.I'm rooting for her to succeed.

JK @jktoronto75 @WrestleFeatures She has been fantastic. She will have her moment, it’s still early. @WrestleFeatures She has been fantastic. She will have her moment, it’s still early.

Burmy Sanders. 🇺🇦 @MikeBurmy @WrestleFeatures Absolutely...as much as I wish VXT had gotten a longer run in Impact (and I think there were more stories to be told with her husband collecting belts), I'm happy to see her FINALLY get the chance to prove herself here in the big leagues. @WrestleFeatures Absolutely...as much as I wish VXT had gotten a longer run in Impact (and I think there were more stories to be told with her husband collecting belts), I'm happy to see her FINALLY get the chance to prove herself here in the big leagues.

A Guy with Opinions @youkidsandyour @WrestleFeatures Chelsea Green has been killing it. I’m a fan, and I’m glad to see her on TV on a fairly regular basis. @WrestleFeatures Chelsea Green has been killing it. I’m a fan, and I’m glad to see her on TV on a fairly regular basis.

Several stars were rehired by Triple H for another run with WWE, but most of them have failed to make a mark under the new regime. It will be interesting to see what's next for Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville on Monday Night Raw ahead of SummerSlam.

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville earned a shot at the WWE Women's Undisputed Tag Team Championships

Earlier this year, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships from Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus. After several successful title defenses, the duo vacated the titles due to Morgan's injury.

Later, the company booked a Fatal-4-Way match to determine new champions, and the team of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler won the titles on Monday Night RAW after Night of Champions 2023.

However, this didn't sit well with Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, who brought the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships to the main roster. Unfortunately, the duo lost their titles to Rousey and Baszler, where the titles got unified.

Meanwhile, Liv Morgan returned from injury and challenged the duo alongside Raquel Rodriguez to a championship match for the titles they never lost. Later, the duo won the titles when Baszler turned on Rousey at Money in the Bank 2023.

On the RAW after Money in the Bank, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville won a number one contenders gauntlet match and will challenge Morgan and Rodriguez for the titles most likely ahead of SummerSlam.

What are your thoughts on the women's tag team decision? Sound off in the comment section below.

