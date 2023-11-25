The WWE Universe can be quite picky at times with regard to promos and matches from their superstars. The same was seemingly the case with Shotzi, who was brutally slammed for her mic work on SmackDown last night.

The 31-year-old is set to compete in the Women's WarGames match along with some of the biggest female stars in the company. Shotzi will be joining forces with Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Becky Lynch to take on Damage CTRL. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion has had issues with the heel faction in the past, and has even faced Bayley on multiple occasions.

The babyfaces kickstarted this week's SmackDown, where all four women spoke their minds about the upcoming WarGames match. Shotzi also mentioned that she can barely contain herself when thinking about all the carnage. She added that Damage CTRL humiliated her when they held her down and cut her hair, but that only made her stronger, unpredictable and unbreakable, and she can’t wait to unleash her madness on them.

However, Shotzi's way of speaking did not impress many and garnered a lot of negative responses from the WWE Universe.

Shotzi is undefeated in WWE in over 100 days

Shotzi has been a part of WWE for over five years. She was promoted to the main roster in 2021, after which she has mainly competed on SmackDown. Shotzi has won one title during her time with the global juggernaut. She and Ember Moon captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship in 2020, but they lost the titles soon after.

The 31-year-old has been given more prominence on TV in the last few months. She had a heated feud with Bayley that saw Damage CTRL cut some of her hair. She then went on to shave her head. However, this was not just a storyline, but also done as a tribute to her sister, who is suffering from cancer.

Shotzi has faced Bayley on numerous occasions since then and has seven victories over the Role Model. She is also undefeated since July 30, with her last loss coming on a live show.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion will have the opportunity of a lifetime tonight as she steps inside the WarGames structure. While she will be surrounded by some of the greatest female stars in history, Shotzi has a golden chance to shine and prove her doubters wrong once and for all.

