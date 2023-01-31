"W so big the Tribal Chief started dancing" - WWE fans go wild as Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns confirmed for WrestleMania 39

This week on WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes revealed the much-awaited answer to the rest of the world. The American Nightmare made an epic return at Royal Rumble. He entered the men's match at #30 and eliminated Gunther to win the Royal Rumble match.

Fans are still in awe of his fairytale win, but everyone was equally excited to hear from Cody Rhodes. He cut an intense promo on RAW, following which he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Cody Rhodes admitted to respecting Roman Reigns but also said that the Tribal Chief won't be the Undisputed Champion by the end of the night at WrestleMania 39. He also mentioned how fans sing along to his theme and noted that it starts with "wrestling has more than one royal family."

Cody Rhodes further argued that WWE has more than one royal family, but to prove that, he will have to dismantle the strongest family in the company - The Bloodline.

Fans were excited to hear the announcement on RAW as they imagined the possibilities leading up to a blockbuster match at WrestleMania Hollywood.

Here are some of the best reactions to the announcement:

Nick Da Silva @NJD316 @WWE The battle between two of wrestling’s royal families. This match is going to be huge. Can not wait. @WWE The battle between two of wrestling’s royal families. This match is going to be huge. Can not wait.

Jack Farmer @RealJackFarmer



Raw Having Roman Reigns become as unlikable as possible the show before Cody Rhodes presents himself as the most likeable star in #WWE is a masterstroke. #WWE Raw Having Roman Reigns become as unlikable as possible the show before Cody Rhodes presents himself as the most likeable star in #WWE is a masterstroke.#WWERaw

Cody Rhodes previously stated that he returned to the company with a dream of winning the title for his father, and he is now determined to finish the story. It will be exciting to see what transpires between him and Roman Reigns on the Road to WrestleMania 39.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes