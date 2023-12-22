Fans explode in excitement as top SmackDown star re-signs with WWE.

Bayley has been one of the most consistent performers in WWE ever since she first joined the company. Her character work significantly improved when she turned heel for the first time several years ago.

Since then, Bayley has gone on to accomplish a lot in her career. She took her career one step further when she formed Damage CTRL over a year ago with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. The group has only grown stronger since its inception and has recently added new members, Kairi Sane and Asuka.

However, with rumors of The Role Model's contract expiring soon, fans were wondering if she might leave the company given how she was being treated by her own faction mates on the blue brand. It looked like they were getting ready to kick her out of the group.

However, recent reports have stated that the former Women's Champion has signed a multi-year deal with the company.

Fans on Twitter have since reacted in excitement over the news that Bayley will remain in the company for several more years.

Some fans believe that she will be winning the Royal Rumble now.

One fan predicted that she would be winning the title soon.

While some fans predicted that Sasha Banks will be returning to the company.

WWE Superstar Bayley announced her entry into the Royal Rumble match

With just a month to go before the Royal Rumble, superstars are already announcing their entry into the Royal Rumble match.

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk were the first stars to announce their entry into the Royal Rumble match, and now, Bayley has announced her entry into the Women's Royal Rumble match last week on SmackDown.

"Because now is the time for Damage CTRL to hold all the gold," Bayley said. "And that starts with the most dangerous tag team in the division, The Kabuki Warriors, winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. And me entering the 2024 Royal Rumble, winning, and taking Rhea Ripley's championship. And finally, my dream will become a reality." [H/T Cageside Seats]

It will be interesting to see what this multi-year deal means for Bayley and her future with the company.

What do you make of Bayley re-signing with WWE? Sound off in the comments section.