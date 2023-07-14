"Wait he’s still employed?", "He got sh*t on" - Wrestling fans underwhelmed with 47-year-old being the underrated WWE Superstar

The wrestling world is not impressed with a former WWE titleholder being one of the most underrated superstars in the company. Robert Roode (fka Bobby Roode) has been away from in-ring action for over a year due to an injury.

Since joining the Stamford-based company, Roode has been a one-time NXT Champion, one-time United States Champion, and a three-time WWE Tag Team Champion. However, despite having multiple gold titles in his bag, wrestling fans believe the star has not been provided with creative opportunities because he has been unsuccessful on several occasions.

The former NXT Champion recently posted an update on social media about his successful neck injury. It got the WWE Universe concerned, imagining that it might be time for him to retire his boots.

Earlier today, World Wrestling Entertainment took to Twitter and asked fans who is the most underrated superstar in the company at this moment. Well, fans were upset when Roode was namedropped. WWE Universe called out the company for the star's poor run on the main roster and how his character was not booked correctly despite being a great heel.

A fan asked if the 47-year-old is still employed by WWE. The question was popped because of Roode's long absence from television.

Another fan shared that the company took a massive blow at Robert's booking. However, this fan believes that the former NXT Champion's theme song, "Glorious," had one of the best intros.

A fan said this about Robert Roode.

Check out the uncensored tweet here.

One fan also compared the star's booking with Roman Reigns and how the latter was pushed instead of him.

Weather Boy @Storm_Trooper96 @LuckyGio2 @WWE It's crazy how they punish him for not being able to be a face and they glorified Roman despite the same thing. @LuckyGio2 @WWE It's crazy how they punish him for not being able to be a face and they glorified Roman despite the same thing.

A fan said that among other aspects of Robert Roode, his entrance was the best and nothing else.

Mr. Meme @Ghostofmekor @LuckyGio2 @WWE He has a great entrance , not bad at other aspects but nothing else about him stands out to me @LuckyGio2 @WWE He has a great entrance , not bad at other aspects but nothing else about him stands out to me

A user also shared that Booby Roode's theme song got over his wrestling spot.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo appreciated Robert Roode

A few months ago, former writer Vince Russo said he would love to have a former United States Champion work in every locker room across the promotions.

As mentioned earlier, Roode did not achieve much success in the Stamford-based company, but that was not the case in Impact Wrestling. Even though Bobby Roode has accomplished secondary titles in WWE, he has been a world champion in Impact Wrestling.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran shared that not only former NXT Champion is a better professional wrestler, but also a good human being at its best.

"I would have Robert Roode in every single locker room of every company I was a part of without a shadow of a doubt. You cannot have a better human being, a better team player, a better professional. I mean one thousand percent bro," Russo said.

Check out the video below:

Only time will tell if Robert Roode will return to TV action anytime soon ahead of SummerSlam or any premium live event.

Do you want to see Robert Roode back? Sound off in the comments section below.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes