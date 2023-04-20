"Wait till Rhea sees this" - WWE Universe reacts to Dominik's Mount Rushmore of women's wrestling

The WWE Universe has reacted to Dominik Mysterio's Mount Rushmore of female wrestlers.

Dominik battled Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39 but came up short after Bad Bunny interfered. The popular musician hopped over the barricade and ripped a chain away from him before he could use it as a weapon on his father. Rey capitalized on the distraction and defeated his son at WWE's biggest show of the year.

Rhea Ripley was the only member of The Judgment Day to win during WrestleMania weekend, as Finn Balor was defeated by Edge in a Hell in a Cell match.

Earlier today, WWE on Fox's official Twitter account asked fans to name their Mount Rushmore for women's wrestling. The Judgment Day member put together an interesting list that named his "Mami" Rhea Ripley four times and gave an honorable mention to Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson.

The wrestling world reacted to Dominik's hilarious list and claimed that Ripley might be jealous because he gave Torrie Wilson an honorable mention.

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio claims Rhea Ripley is his family

Dominik recently claimed that Rhea Ripley is part of his family and wouldn't mind if she battled against his mother and sister.

The 26-year-old challenged his father several times but Rey continuously declined to face his son at WrestleMania. He was even traded from RAW to SmackDown in exchange for Baron Corbin and JBL, but the 48-year-old still couldn't avoid The Judgment Day. He eventually accepted Dominik's challenge after the younger Mysterio disrespected his wife and daughter on a recent edition of SmackDown.

Ahead of the Royal Rumble in January, Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae interviewed the Judgment Day member and he claimed that Rhea Ripley was part of his family. He added that Mami has the right to do whatever she wants if any member of his family gets in her face.

"I hope not. Because if they do, we've seen Mami (Rhea Ripley) step up to Solo (Sikoa), body slam Luke Gallows, beat Tozawa. So, I can't even imagine what she would do to my little sister and my mom. I'm all game for it. If they get in my face, Mami has the right to do what she has got to do." [02:53 - 03:14]

The Judgment Day and the newly formed Latino World Order are involved in a rivalry heading into WWE Backlash next month in Puerto Rico. It will be interesting to see who Rhea Ripley battles at the premium live event.

