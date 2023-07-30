"WarGames"- Fans want to see real-life WWE couple join forces with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to take on The Judgment Day

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. They won the titles at WrestleMania 39 and have defended the championships successfully on numerous occasions. As part of their ongoing feud with The Judgment Day, fans want to see Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch join forces with the tag team champions to take on the villainous faction.

On the July 17, 2023, episode of WWE RAW, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn successfully defended their Undisputed Tag Team Titles against Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day.

This title match was booked as a result of a six-man tag team match that took place on the July 10, 2023, episode of the Monday night show where The Judgment Day's Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor defeated Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins.

The feud between the tag team champions and The Judgment Day continued on the most recent edition of the red brand's show. Dominik Mysterio defeated the former Honorary Uce to retain the NXT North American Championship. With Rhea Ripley also a part of the faction, the addition of Becky Lynch would even the odds, and fans on Twitter were heavily in favor of this prospect.

Fans were in favor of the prospective match.

Street Profits set their sights on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

The tag team titles have been a crucial part of WWE's history. That fact was underlined further by the tag team championship main eventing WrestleMania 39 when the Usos lost the belts to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins declared their intention to dethrone the Canadian stars as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

"Much respect to Kevin and Sami. ...They reached the peak and they've seen the happiness and the sunshine, but that sun, just like every sun, has to set eventually. And it'll rise with a new contender, and that's The Street Profits. It's been a long time coming, we've been gunning for these [titles] for a very, very long time," said Montez Ford.

The Street Profits have faced the champions before, with their last match coming in April 2023. The former ROH stars emerged victorious. A rematch in the near future would definitely be worth watching.