"Wasted potential", "Such a shame" - Former champions leaving WWE draws somber reaction from fans

WWE fans were left saddened when they learned former champions were leaving the company. The stars in question are NXT wrestlers Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid.

Before joining WWE's States-based developmental brand, the duo won the NXT UK Tag Team Championship and were called The Grizzled Young Veterans. However, since 2022, they have been performing under the wing of Joe Gacy as part of Shcism, changing their official tag team name to The Dyad.

Multiple reports suggested that the duo wanted to be released from their contracts before, but the company denied it. However, according to a recent report, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid's contracts with the Stamford-based promotion have expired, and they are set to leave the company.

Wrestle Features recently took to Twitter to post about the two stars leaving the Stamford-based promotion. Fans were quick to notice the post and started pouring in their comments.

One fan wrote it was such a shame that the duo are leaving World Wrestling Entertainment because they believe Rip Fowler would've been a great addition to the main roster.

Expand Tweet

A fan believes that their talent was wasted by the company as they should've won the NXT Tag Team titles.

Expand Tweet

Another fan believes that Rip and Jagger would have been great additions to the main roster.

Expand Tweet

One fan wrote that they will miss The Dyad because they liked promos involving the duo.

Expand Tweet

A fan wrote that they liked the NXT stars but believe there isn't more room for additions to the main roster, and that is the reason a lot of developmental brand stars leave.

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote that they loved the duo on the mic and during their days in NXT UK.

Expand Tweet

WWE may be planning to release more stars from NXT and main roster

After the merger of WWE and UFC under the TKO Group Holdings on September 12, 2023. There were a lot of rumors regarding layoffs of staff members.

However, according to a new report, major cuts are expected, which include NXT and main roster stars.

"While inquiring about whether there would also be talent releases as well, a WWE source says that “major cuts” are expected to the WWE main roster & NXT brand. Whilst not explicitly told it’d be tomorrow, they have been planned for some time.”

Expand Tweet

Nick Khan is set to receive a huge bonus compared to Triple H after the merger of the two giant companies. You can read more about it here.

What do you think about the Stamford-based promotion potentially making big cuts from the main roster? Let us know in the comments section below.